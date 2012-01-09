Santa Barbara Fire to Conduct Waterfront Training Today

The Santa Barbara City Fire Department will conduct a water-rescue training exercise Monday.
Operations Division Chief Pat McElroy said it will be a training exercise only, and that activities involving the department and Harbor Patrol may be seen all morning in the area of East Beach and in the afternoon after 1:30 p.m. in the Stearns Wharf area.
The department plans to provide updates and photos on its Facebook page.
