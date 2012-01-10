Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 5:47 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Stranded Hiker Uses Signal Mirror to Guide Rescuers

Man attempting a one-day, 17-mile loop encounters thick brush after venturing off the established trail near Nira Campground

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | January 10, 2012 | 12:21 a.m.

A hiker attempting a 17-mile hike on Saturday was rescued early Sunday morning when Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue team members saw his light from a signal mirror.

A statement issued Monday by Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars detailed the man’s rescue.

The hiker, a man in his early 40s, left his Arroyo Grande home alone on Saturday morning. The man planned to attempt a one-day, 17-mile loop from Nira Campground. When the man didn’t show up for his dinner plans that evening, friends and family called 9-1-1.

Sheriff’s deputies found the man’s car parked at the Nira Campground trailhead, and search and rescue teams were sent out late Saturday night to canvass the area.

At dawn, 19 search and rescue volunteers were deployed and began searching on the ground, from 4-by-4 vehicles and with search dogs. The teams scoured various hiking trails and back roads, from Nira down river to the Manzana Schoolhouse, and up river to Manzana Narrows and north along the Hurricane Deck, according to Sugars.

A helicopter with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Aviation Support Unit with SBCSAR personnel on board also began a search of the area.

After two hours of searching, the man was seen in thick brush north of the Happy Hunting Ground Campground. By using a signal mirror he had brought, he was able to get the attention of the rescuers. He was transported back to a nearby command post, and officials say he was in good condition, though cold with minor cuts and abrasions from the brush.

According to SAR incident commander Jennifer Beyer, the hiker had intended to travel 17 miles up river to Manzana Narrows and then continue on to White Ledge to pick up a trail circling back through Hurricane Deck before dropping down to the Manzana River and back to Nira Campground. Around sunset, the man decided to leave the established trail at Happy Hunting Ground Campground to go cross country to pick up the trail to Hurricane Deck.

“However, he soon found himself fighting dense brush without a flashlight and decided to bivouac for the night,” Sugars said.

The hiker changed tactics Sunday morning and tried to follow a creek bed down the mountainside back to Manzana River but couldn’t proceed because of numerous waterfalls. He heard sheriff’s helicopters circling overhead when he used his signal mirror.

Search and rescue personnel praised the hiker for bringing a mirror to use in such emergencies, Sugars said. Click here for other suggestions on what to take when hiking.

