Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 10:24 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara Welcomes New Directors

By Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara | January 9, 2013 | 2:58 p.m.

Paul Longanbach
Paul Longanbach (Nancy Caponi photo)

The Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara is proud to welcome three new directors: Paul Longanbach, Jeremy White and Jacquelyn Cacan.

Longanbach, M.Ed., is an organization development consultant and executive coach, primarily serving public sector and nonprofit clients across the United States.

Previously, he held senior executive positions in the federal government, including the Federal Aviation Administration’s director of organization learning and development, and director of education at the Smithsonian American Art Museum.

He holds a master’s of education degree from Boston University and a bachelor’s degree in history/art from Valparaiso University.

Longanbach is a member of the Santa Barbara Art Association and serves on the Steering Committee of the Student Art Fund. He leads Domingo Walking Tours, and serves as a curriculum advisor for BEEP.

Jeremy White
Jeremy White (Nancy Caponi photo)

White, Ph.D., AIA, is an architectural historian teaching at UCSB and a licensed architect. His field of study is the modern landscape, urbanism and architecture of the United States.

He also teaches art history in the MFA program at Brooks Institute.

Current research projects include a book exploring the relationship of memory, history and architecture, and another on the city hall as a space of contact between government and the public.

White earned his doctorate in architecture history from UC Berkeley and holds master’s and bachelor’s degrees in architecture from the University of Arizona. He has worked for architecture firms in Milwaukee, San Francisco, Redwood City and Oakland.

Jacquelyn Cacan
Jacquelyn Cacan (Nancy Caponi photo)

White conducts Sabado Walking Tours and helps lead the Built Environment Education Program.

Cacan recently returned to her hometown to join Ann Kale Associates as a lighting designer/project manager, after architectural design work in Hong Kong, Paris, Genoa, Los Angeles and Houston. She previously worked for David Clovers Architecture, Foster+Partners, Renzo Piano Building Workshop and Richard Meier & Partners.

Cacan holds bachelor’s degrees in architecture and visual arts from Rice University, and received the Ziegler Cooper Award in Architecture in 2009 and William Ward Watkin Traveling Fellowship in 2008. She is also a mixed media and printmaking artist.

Cacan volunteers for the High School Design Competition, and recently became a Domingo Walking Tour docent.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 