Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara Welcomes New Directors

The Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara is proud to welcome three new directors: Paul Longanbach, Jeremy White and Jacquelyn Cacan.

Longanbach, M.Ed., is an organization development consultant and executive coach, primarily serving public sector and nonprofit clients across the United States.

Previously, he held senior executive positions in the federal government, including the Federal Aviation Administration’s director of organization learning and development, and director of education at the Smithsonian American Art Museum.

He holds a master’s of education degree from Boston University and a bachelor’s degree in history/art from Valparaiso University.

Longanbach is a member of the Santa Barbara Art Association and serves on the Steering Committee of the Student Art Fund. He leads Domingo Walking Tours, and serves as a curriculum advisor for BEEP.

White, Ph.D., AIA, is an architectural historian teaching at UCSB and a licensed architect. His field of study is the modern landscape, urbanism and architecture of the United States.

He also teaches art history in the MFA program at Brooks Institute.

Current research projects include a book exploring the relationship of memory, history and architecture, and another on the city hall as a space of contact between government and the public.

White earned his doctorate in architecture history from UC Berkeley and holds master’s and bachelor’s degrees in architecture from the University of Arizona. He has worked for architecture firms in Milwaukee, San Francisco, Redwood City and Oakland.

White conducts Sabado Walking Tours and helps lead the Built Environment Education Program.

Cacan recently returned to her hometown to join Ann Kale Associates as a lighting designer/project manager, after architectural design work in Hong Kong, Paris, Genoa, Los Angeles and Houston. She previously worked for David Clovers Architecture, Foster+Partners, Renzo Piano Building Workshop and Richard Meier & Partners.

Cacan holds bachelor’s degrees in architecture and visual arts from Rice University, and received the Ziegler Cooper Award in Architecture in 2009 and William Ward Watkin Traveling Fellowship in 2008. She is also a mixed media and printmaking artist.

Cacan volunteers for the High School Design Competition, and recently became a Domingo Walking Tour docent.