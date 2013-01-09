Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 10:22 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

The Bank of Santa Barbara to Host Grand Opening of New Goleta Branch

By Mandev Khalsa for The Bank of Santa Barbara | January 9, 2013 | 3:53 p.m.

The Bank of Santa Barbara, known as “The Bank,” is pleased to announce that it opened its Goleta branch, at 5880 Calle Real Shopping Center in Goleta, in early December and will celebrate the official grand opening with a ribbon-cutting event starting at 3:30 p.m. next Wednesday, Jan. 16.

The Goleta community and local businesses are invited to join bank President/CEO Eloy Ortega and Goleta Mayor Roger Aceves at the ribbon-cutting ceremony. The ceremony will also feature a presentation to establish The Bank of Santa Barbara and Goleta Rotary Club Scholarship Fund.

“We are thrilled that The Bank’s first expansion is in Goleta,” Ortega said. “As a community bank, we are deeply invested in our people and our vision to serve the community.”

The Goleta branch marks the first expansion for The Bank and will offer all of the same services as its flagship Santa Barbara location, including highly personalized business banking, nonprofit services and community support.

The Bank is a 100 percent locally owned and operated community bank dedicated to providing state-of-the-art banking solutions and customer service reminiscent of the days when bankers knew every client personally.

The new branch is located adjacent to the Calle Real Shopping Center in the space previously occupied by Blockbuster Video. Business hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday. 

For more information, click here or call 805.730.7860.

— Mandev Khalsa is a publicist representing The Bank of Santa Barbara.

