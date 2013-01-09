Candice Tang Nyholt Promoted to Accounts Director for SurfMedia Communications

SurfMedia Communications is pleased to announce the promotion of Candice Tang Nyholt to the position of accounts director.

Nyholt joined SurfMedia Communications as an account executive in 2009 and was promoted to senior account executive in spring 2012. She works with clients in energy efficiency and green energy upgrade financing, in addition to women’s, youth and seniors programs, and is responsible for overseeing planning and leadership of marketing and public relations campaigns for client accounts across the organization.

She is also involved in the organization’s business development and marketing outreach.

Before joining SurfMedia Communications, Nyholt worked for an investor relations and corporate communications agency; served as distribution and marketing manager at BabyFirstTV, an international television channel offering educational programming for youth audiences; and was an account executive at the Pacific Coast Business Times.

Nyholt earned her master’s degree in business administration from the Pepperdine University Graziadio School of Business and Management with an emphasis in marketing, and her bachelor’s degree in international studies with a minor in English from UC Irvine.

She is on the board of the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics and was on the Communication Task Force for the Ensemble Theater Company’s New Vic capital campaign.

SurfMedia Communications provides marketing and public relations services for nonprofits and companies with a commitment to society.

— Kelly Kapaun is an account executive for SurfMedia Communications.