Ed Easton Sworn In as Member of MTD Board of Directors

The Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District is pleased to announce that Ed Easton has been appointed to a term on the Board of Directors by the City of Goleta.

Easton was sworn in at Tuesday’s Board of Directors meeting and is replacing Roger Aceves, newly appointed mayor of Goleta.

Easton was elected to the Goleta City Council in 2008 and re-elected in 2012. He served as mayor from December 2011 to December 2012.

Prior to election, he served as a member of the Goleta Planning Commission, the Design Review Board and the City of Goleta Old Town Project Advisory Committee.

Originally from the East Coast, Easton earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s degree in architecture from Yale University. He has held leadership positions in the Sierra Club and National Wildlife Federation, is a board member of the Gaviota Coast Conservancy, and founded the Friends of Coal Oil Point Reserve and the Institute of Conservation Leadership.

After the swearing-in ceremony, board chair Dave Davis congratulated Easton and remarked that it will be a pleasure to work with him on MTD’s board.

Also at Tuesday’s MTD Board of Directors meeting, Davis and Olivia Rodriguez retained their elected positions of board chair and board secretary, respectively. Director Chuck McQuary was elected vice chair.

The MTD board is made up of seven directors. Two are appointed by the county Board of Supervisors, two are appointed by the Santa Barbara City Council, one is appointed by the Goleta City Council and one is appointed by the Carpinteria City Council. The seventh member, also known as the at-large director, is appointed by the other six members of the board.

The mission of Santa Barbara MTD is to enhance the personal mobility of South Coast residents and visitors by offering safe, clean, reliable, courteous, accessible, environmentally responsible and cost-effective transit service throughout the district.

— Kate Schwab is an assistant manager of marketing and customer service for Santa Barbara MTD.