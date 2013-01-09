Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 10:21 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Laguna Blanca to Present ‘Countdown to College’ and Surfer Shaun Tomson

By Jennifer Guess for Laguna Blanca School | January 9, 2013 | 4:22 p.m.

While the college countdown experience is as unique as each student, there are quite a handful of important dates, helpful tips and overall guidelines that every college hopeful and their parents should know. Laguna Blanca School will continue its Think Now series and present the “Four-Year Countdown to College” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15.

Shaun Tomson
Shaun Tomson

Bowdoin College admissions officer and former Laguna Blanca School college counselor John Thurston will help demystify the college planning process and answer questions regarding college application essays, admissions interviews and the admissions application review process.

Thurston brings 19 years of experience helping high school students get into their desired colleges. He has worked in the Admissions Offices of Brown University and Carleton College, and spent time on the other side as a college counselor at both Polytechnic School in Pasedena and Laguna Blanca School.

Laguna Blanca hopes to ease anxiety with the Countdown to College event, but the best way to truly relieve some stress is to do what locals have done for years — go surfing!

Laguna Blanca is pleased to welcome world champion surfing legend Shaun Tomson for its fourth and final Think Now series event.

The community is invited to join in a casual conversation about the evolution of surfing as a sport, a culture and a $1 billion industry at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29, in the school’s Spaulding Auditorium.

A South African native, Tomson is recognized as one of the 25 most influential surfers in the world. He played a major role in the development of the professional surfing industry during the 1970s, and is now an active author, businessman, environmentalist and inspirational speaker.

So for all those groms and aspiring surfers, be sure to bring questions, as Tomson is an amazing resource and will be full of advice and fun stories.

Created and hosted by Laguna Blanca School, the free Think Now events are meant to tackle issues relevant to students and parents as they navigate today’s ever-changing educational landscape. RSVPs are appreciated, but all who wish to attend are welcome. For more information, call 805.687.2461 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing Laguna Blanca School.

