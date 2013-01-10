High-Speed Crash Kills Motorcyclist in Montecito

A Santa Barbara man died Tuesday night when his speeding motorcycle slammed into a tree in Montecito, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The 21-year-old victim’s name had not been released as of Wednesday afternoon.

The crash occurred at about 9 p.m. as he was riding his motorcycle near the Westmont College campus — on Cold Springs Road south of La Paz Road — at speeds in excess of 100 mph, according to CHP Sgt. Matthew Dawson.

The man lost control of his bike when he approached the south exit of the college, and smashed into a tree, Dawson said. He was thrown from the motorcycle, which continued across the road and caught on fire.

The man died of his injuries before first responders arrived at the scene, Dawson said.

The crash was still under investigation by the CHP, and authorities had not determined whether alcohol or drugs may have been a factor, Dawson said.

The man was wearing a helmet and riding a 2004 Honda CBR600, according to information released by the county Coroner’s Office.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.