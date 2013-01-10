Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 10:04 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

High-Speed Crash Kills Motorcyclist in Montecito

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | January 10, 2013 | 2:21 a.m.

A Santa Barbara man died Tuesday night when his speeding motorcycle slammed into a tree in Montecito, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The 21-year-old victim’s name had not been released as of Wednesday afternoon.

The crash occurred at about 9 p.m. as he was riding his motorcycle near the Westmont College campus — on Cold Springs Road south of La Paz Road — at speeds in excess of 100 mph, according to CHP Sgt. Matthew Dawson.

The man lost control of his bike when he approached the south exit of the college, and smashed into a tree, Dawson said. He was thrown from the motorcycle, which continued across the road and caught on fire.

The man died of his injuries before first responders arrived at the scene, Dawson said. 

The crash was still under investigation by the CHP, and authorities had not determined whether alcohol or drugs may have been a factor, Dawson said.

The man was wearing a helmet and riding a 2004 Honda CBR600, according to information released by the county Coroner’s Office.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 