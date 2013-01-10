Saks, ParentClick Hosting Mother-Daughter Night

Saks Fifth Avenue and ParentClick.com will host their third annual Mother-Daughter Night from 4 to 7 p.m. this Sunday, Jan. 13.

Mothers and daughters are invited to enjoy an evening of bonding time, but friends and family are also welcome to the ladies night.

The evening is dedicated to helping navigate the often confusing world of beauty and fashion. It’s no secret that women love to look their best and feel their best, but sometimes the creams, makeups and hair tools can be daunting.

Skilled stylists, makeup artists and skin-care experts will customize a beauty regime to fit individual needs — no matter the age.

Saks Fifth will host skin-care consultations, makeup application, a perfume bar and style secrets, plus wine, appetizers and mocktails.

A fashion show will begin at 5:15 p.m. and will feature Ticktockers from the National Charity League exhibiting styles and trends for 2013.

Saks will guarantee a gift bag at the end of the night for anyone who submitted an RSVP before the event. Click here to register.

So, let your hair down for Mother-Daughter Night.

