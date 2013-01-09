Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 10:25 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

NAWBO-SB Speaker to Discuss How to Change Your Thinking in Business, Life

By Marjorie Large for the National Association of Women Business Owners-Santa Barbara | January 9, 2013 | 2:27 p.m.

The National Association of Women Business Owners-Santa Barbara is hosting a luncheon Jan. 23 featuring bestselling author Byron Katie, who will present her simple yet powerful process of inquiry called The Work.

Katie will discuss her book, The Work for Business: Clearing the Way for Innovation, and its four-question process that will help change thinking and, ultimately, pave the way for innovation, full potential and effectiveness.

Through her system, Katie helps people question limits and open up to new ways of thinking.

This process began developing over 25 years ago when, in 1986, at the bottom of a 10-year spiral into depression, rage and self-loathing, Katie woke up one morning to a state of constant joy that has never left her. She realized that when she believed her stressful thoughts, she suffered, but that when she questioned them, she didn’t suffer, and that this is true for every human being. The Work is ideal for business professionals because the process is said to decrease stress, improve relationships, increase mental clarity, and bring more energy and peace.

Katie has been bringing The Work to millions of people through free public events, weekend workshops, a nine-day School for The Work, and 28-day residential Turnaround House. Her six books include the bestselling Loving What Is, I Need Your Love — Is That True? and A Thousand Names for Joy. Click here for more information.

Join NAWBO-SB on Jan. 23 at the Montecito Country Club. Click here for more information and to register.

The Santa Barbara chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners is a nonprofit organization for women who own all or part of their businesses and is dedicated to helping members interact with other women business owners to create economic strength, to grow their businesses, to create strategic alliances and to transform public policy.

— Marjorie Large represents the National Association of Women Business Owners-Santa Barbara.

 

