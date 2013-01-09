Switchfoot to Headline Saturday’s Kids Helping Kids Benefit Concert

The nonprofit organization Kids Helping Kids is proud to present Switchfoot at Saturday’s benefit concert at the Granada Theatre. Brad Corrigan of the band Dispatch will open for the event, following performances by San Marcos students and “Royals Got Talent” winners Jason Hahs and Emily Libera.

Founded in 2002 by the AP Economics class of San Marcos High School, Kids Helping Kids has been raising money for worthy causes for over a decade, and has recently become an official 501(c)3 organization.

The nonprofit fundraises in a variety of ways, including a San Marcos student talent competition (the aforementioned “Royals Got Talent”) in which the winners of the contest get to open for the headlining artist. Click here for more information about Kids Helping Kids.

However, KHK’s signature gala and fundraiser for the past few years has been a benefit concert hosted at the Granada Theatre, featuring such past headlining artists as Toad the Wet Sprocket, Five for Fighting, Matt Kearney and Sara Bareilles. This year, Kids Helping Kids is privileged to work with Switchfoot as its headliner.

Tickets are available by clicking here or at the Granada box office.

This year’s benefit concert will put to work every one of Kids Helping Kids’ 106 members to keep all of its components running smoothly. Prior to Saturday’s event, KHK will host a VIP dinner at the Arts and Letters Café, on East Anapumu Street, as a thank you to companies contributing $5,000 or more to the organization. At 6 p.m., the Granada will open its doors to concert attendees, and VIPs will be escorted to the red carpet opening in a variety of provided vintage cars. The concert will begin at 7 p.m.

The event will feature both a silent auction of baskets containing items donated by local businesses, as well as a live auction occurring immediately before Switchfoot’s performance. The raffle drawing for the Phantom X2 Electric Bicycle will take place at the show as well.

Proceeds from the event are allocated by the members of Kids Helping Kids, and go to charities both at home and abroad. KHK donates a large portion of its funds to the Unity Shoppe each year, to help local low-income families attain financial independence.

Additionally, orrigan has brought KHK’s attention to an organization he founded known as Love Light and Melody. Love Light and Melody is dedicated to fighting social injustice and poverty in Managua, Nicaragua, and is now under consideration as one of the charities KHK will donate to. Kids Helping Kids is also considering giving a portion of its funds to Bridges of Hope, an organization based in South Africa dedicated to taking children out of conditions of poverty and enrolling them in Bridges Academy, a boarding school with a 100 percent graduation rate. Final decisions on charity donations will be made following the concert.

While the Kids Helping Kids benefit concert is the culmination of months of hard work by the San Marcos AP Economics class and thus gratifying in itself, the real joy is said to be in giving back.

“We’re really excited for our concert this year and using it as a means to raise money to benefit the lives of others,” Kids Helping Kids CEO Jordan Lund said. “It’s great to look beyond our personal problems and be able to devote our time and energy into helping those in need.”

— Kaitlyn Kuehn represents Kids Helping Kids.