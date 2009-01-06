Audubon Society’s Winter Census Gives Enthusiasts a Bird’s-Eye View

Birding is an exercise in silence. With senses on high alert, the birder stalks his or her quarry, listening, watching, trying to keep the noise down around their bodies, but also in their heads. The payoff, if you can get close enough to a skittish bird to identify it, is huge: satisfaction, excitement, even a kind of triumph at spotting a sought-after bird.

That rush is one of the reasons more than 170 people got up early last Sunday for the Santa Barbara Audubon Society‘s Christmas Bird Count. It’s a yearly winter bird census that had birders from near and far combing areas within a circle touching Paradise Road on the north to San Ysidro Road on the east, four miles out to sea on the south and the Ellwood area on the west.

The Santa Barbara area is a unique and popular area for birding because it has a diversity of habitats: mountains, ocean, freshwater lakes, forests, grasslands and wetlands. It’s also coastal, which makes for milder weather, and in the migration path.

“It’s such a great tradition,” said bird count leader Joan Lentz, an avid birder for more than 30 years. The Christmas Bird Count is a little more than a century old and was meant to replace an even older tradition: the Christmas “side hunt” in which hunters went out to bag a bird for dinner, and other animals.

Even at the turn of the 20th century in North America there were conservation issues, and Audubon officer Frank Chapman decided to try to turn the bird hunt into a census that took the skills and rewards of hunting, without any of the carnage.

So, from early morning to dusk, with binoculars, scopes, cameras and checkoff lists, bird enthusiasts of all abilities have taken it upon themselves to stake out their fine feathered friends, not just for fun, but in the name of science and conservation.

“Citizen scientists are such an important part of Audubon’s effort,” said Steve Ferry, the Santa Barbara chapter’s conservation chair. It would be impossible to raise the kind of money to pay professional ornithologists to conduct a census on such a large scale, he said, but with hundreds of enthusiastic eyes scanning the trees, the ground, the water and everything in between, the organization manages to gather data it otherwise couldn’t.

Numbers compiled from the bird counts show trends that reflect the effects of urbanization and climate change.

“Almost all bird populations are down over the last 25 years,” Lentz said, “with the exception of birds that don’t mind urbanization, like the American crow.” Other birds that don’t mind being near humans, such as the northern mockingbird, also are in fairly healthy number.

Many species of ducks and warblers, on the other hand, are down, Lentz said, perhaps because of destruction of their nesting homes or difficulties in migrating. Grassland-dwelling birds such as the Western meadowlark and the loggerhead shrike are in a precarious situation because development often occurs in their habitats.

Population decline notwithstanding, Lentz and crew take pride in this year’s standings. Santa Barbara came in first in California for the greatest number of species counted for this bird count: 209.

Numbers aside, it isn’t all doom and gloom for the people participating in what has become a popular sport.

“There are two things we try to do with the bird count,” Lentz said. “One of them is to take a census of the common birds and see if any populations are in any danger. The other thing is to go out and find some weirdos that shouldn’t even be here.”

One such weirdo was found in a park next to Dos Pueblos High School — a Grace’s warbler that should have been in Mexico right now but was found hanging out in the pine trees at Bella Vista Open Space park.

“Those are the ones that send the adrenaline pumping,” Lentz said.

