Local Rally Part of Nationwide Protest of Defense of Marriage Act

By Colette Schabram | January 8, 2009 | 11:07 p.m.

The Pacific Pride Foundation has formed a coalition of community members, the Strategic Alliance for Marriage Equality (S.A.M.E.).

The goal of S.A.M.E. is to motivate and promote local activism in the effort to achieve marriage equality at the local, state and national levels. This coalition is made up of a diverse group of volunteers including members of LGBT and straight communities, as well as parents and people of faith.

Santa Barbara was the only county in Southern California to defeat Proposition 8, and its local gay rights proponents remain active.

Since the November election, there has been an outpouring of energy and activism to repeal Proposition 8 as well as renewed scrutiny of the Defense of Marriage Act. The S.A.M.E. coalition is hoping to harness that energy and focus it on upcoming state and nationwide campaigns for marriage equality as well as generate its own local grassroots events.

At 10:30 a.m. Saturday, S.A.M.E. will be facilitating local participation in a nationwide protest of the Defense of Marriage Act at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Gardens.

From 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, S.A.M.E. will host a town-hall meeting on marriage equality in the Faulkner Gallery at the Santa Barbara Public Library. The spirit of that meeting will be represented by members of the coalition at the Equality Summit hosted by Equality California on Jan. 24 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. More than 100 organizations will be gathering at this summit to network and plan what’s next in the campaign for marriage equality.

For more information, contact S.A.M.E. at 805.963.3636, ext 121, or [email protected]

Colette Schabram represents the Pacific Pride Foundation.

