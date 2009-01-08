Friday, June 1 , 2018, 1:45 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Motel 6 in Goleta Evacuated After Reports of Gunfire

Police officials find no evidence of a shooting, but two people are detained on unrelated drug charges.

By Sonia Fernandez, Noozhawk Staff Writer | January 8, 2009 | 9:53 p.m.

Law enforcement officials responded Tuesday morning to reports of several gunshots from a Goleta motel.

The sheriff’s department, Goleta police and UCPD arrived about 4:30 a.m. at the Motel 6 on the 5800 block of Calle Real in Goleta. They evacuated 20 occupied rooms.

A sheriff’s SWAT team searched and cleared the room where it believed the gunfire came from, but found no evidence of a shooting.

Officials found drug paraphernalia, though, and a male and female occupant were detained on drug-related charges. The pair are not linked to the shooting at this time.

Traffic on Calle Real from the Calle Real Center to Fairview Avenue was blocked until 7:30 a.m. The scene was cleared by 8 a.m.

