Santa Barbara High Sailors Take Gold at Rose Bowl Regatta

Santa Barbara High School sailors Oliver Toole (skipper) and Kyle Heffernan (crew) placed first in the Gold A division at the Rose Bowl Regatta hosted by the University of Southern California sailing team Jan. 3-4. Paul Heffernan (skipper) and Travis Benton (crew) placed eighth in Gold B division.

The combined scores gave Santa Barbara High third overall in Gold Fleet out of 26 teams.

“This is the biggest combined college and high school regatta in the nation,” event press officer Rich Roberts said.

The wins keep the Santa Barbara High School team in contention for qualifying for high school-level national competition. There were only 10 points separating first and third, with Point Loma High School finishing first and Newport Harbor High School finishing second.

Also participating in the Rose Bowl Regetta were two teams from Dos Pueblos High School: sailors Sky Adams (skipper) and Nick Perez (crew) placed 14 in the A division, and sailors Hanna Vincent (skipper) and Hunter Yegendorf (crew) placed 23 in the B division.

The next high school regatta will be in February, hosted by Stanford University.

Barbara Keyani is administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara School District.