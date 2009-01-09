Friday, June 1 , 2018, 1:40 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 

Santa Barbara’s Adventures in Caring Names Board of Directors

By Jennifer Goddard | January 9, 2009 | 11:23 a.m.

Adventures in Caring has named its 2009 board of directors, Executive Director Simon Fox announced.

Article Image
David Chernof will serve as president of the Adventures in Caring board of directors.
The board is responsible for directing the work of Adventures in Caring, whose mission is to lift the spirit of those who are sick and lonely, and to cultivate compassion in health care.

Made up of professionals from medical and nonmedical fields, the 2009 board of directors includes Jan Anderson, registered nurse, director of the Santa Barbara City College Nursing Department (retired); Paula Yurkanis Bruice, Ph.D., senior lecturer in UCSB Chemistry Department; Eileen Bunning, registered nurse, CEO of Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care; David Chernof, M.D., president of Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics; Laura Copple, CPA, Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf; Karen Fox, founder of Adventures in Caring; Sarah Hall, owner of IntPub (retired); Merrill Hoffman, owner of Santa Barbara Locksmiths; Steve Hoyt, RPh, owner, of San Ysidro Pharmacy; Mimi Michaelis, volunteer; Jill Morris, owner of ChoiceWorks; Judith Pesce, registered nurse, nurse educator at SBCC; Melinda Staveley, MS, vice president of Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital; and Kathleen Waltrip, manager of Talbots.

Chernof has been on the board of directors since May 2002 and will serve as board president. He is an associate clinical professor at the UCLA School of Medicine and chairman of the Board of Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics.

On the board from July 1998, Bruice will be vice president. Copple, on the board since January 2006, will be treasurer.

A major goal for 2009 is to bring more attention to two training series, “Compassion in Action” and “The Medicine of Compassion,” that show how the practice of compassion can be taught to health care professionals as well as volunteer and family caregivers.

Best known for its Raggedy Ann & Andy visiting program in local hospitals and nursing homes, the nonprofit Adventures in Caring, 1528 Chapala St. in Santa Barbara, is a volunteer-based program. Click here or call 805.962.4500.

Jennifer Goddard is a publicist.

