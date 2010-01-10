Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 10:02 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Montecito Union Students Hit the Right Notes with Songwriting Class

Kids learn the thrill of putting words to music

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | January 10, 2010 | 1:53 p.m.

In a cozy recording studio, a handful of Montecito Union School fourth-graders were decked out with big headphones and singing loudly into microphones while watching their teacher, Lanny Sherwin.

Sherwin was lip-syncing the words to the kids’ song, which they wrote, called “Bob, the Green Penguin,” while they laid down the track.

Click here for a Noozhawk slide show
Click here for a Noozhawk slide show

For all of the students, it was their first crack at recording their own song in a real studio, a cumulative effort of the songwriting class Sherwin teaches at the school, 385 San Ysidro Road. They started last fall and the kids get together once a week for an hour-long class where Sherwin helps them learn the basics of songwriting.

“Everybody’s brought up listening to music, but nobody really knows much about writing music,” Sherwin explained.

The kids get to learn collaboration and sometimes even have their ideas not chosen.

“It enhances what the kids are learning in class as far as language arts and using metaphors,” said Sherwin, who owns his own recording studio, Sandman Records.

After talking about what they want the song to sound like, Sherwin goes home and comes up with the melody of the song, returning the next week to introduce it to the class.

The first song they tackled, Sherwin admits was a silly one. “Bob, The Green Penguin” was created to get the kids warmed up and comfortable sharing their ideas, he said.

It’s intimidating for anyone to share their creative offerings, but Sherwin said the fourth-, fifth- and sixth-graders are still open to sharing and lack a lot of the self-consciousness of adults.

“Even the song, ‘Bob, The Green Penguin,’ has some great metaphors and descriptive words,” Sherwin said.

Another MUS teacher, who is involved in emergency preparedness, suggested the students write a song about earthquake safety for MERRAG, Montecito’s Emergency Response & Recovery Action Group.

The school had just taken part in a statewide earthquake drill. “The kids really got into that,” Sherwin said. Within about 45 minutes, they had written the song, aptly titled “Drop, Take Cover and Hold On.”

Click here to hear a clip of the students performing the song. One radio station has even said it will play it over the air.

A parent of one of the student songwriters owns a recording studio and donated the time to lay down the tracks of the songs they’ve done.

Alexandra Wolf, one of Sherwin’s students, said she’d never been in a recording studio before and really enjoyed the experience.

“It’s fun,” she said. “You might not get to do something like this any other time, so I really appreciate it a lot.”

The class is independent from the school’s music program, but has been able to supplement the already existing music classes.

“It enhances it, because it just looks at it from a whole different angle,” Sherwin said.

Sherwin is hopeful that the class will resume in the winter session.

“This is a great learning opportunity for me to see all the different avenues where we can go with this,” he said.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 