She Said, Z Said: Pizzarama-lama-ding-dong

Deano's demise triggers flood of memories of bygone daze — and nights — in Santa Barbara of our youth

She: As if the news of Deano’s Pizzarama closing isn’t bad enough, now there are rumors that the neighboring Fosters Freeze is going to close also.

Z: Are you worried that it’s a big ugly metaphor for how your childhood is being shut down?

She: No, I got way past that when I turned thirty-fifteen. I’m just bummed that they’re closing an old school pizza place and one of my childhood hangouts.

Z: It’s definitely causing some consternation out there. I say we kick it into high gear, and start a rumor that that whole half of the Mesa Shopping Center is going to be taken over by a Target.

She: It feels that way sometimes.

Z: And we all know how you feel about that.

She: You don’t seem to be having the same nostalgic reaction as a lot of people. Haven’t you joined the “Help Save Dean-o’s in Santa Barbara” Facebook page yet?

Z: Nah. It wasn’t my stomping ground.

She: Reading that Facebook page is like taking a trip down memory lane.

Z: Not my turf. And, while I enjoy Deano’s, there are five more pizza places on the Mesa within linguini hurling distance.

She: But isn’t this just another case of a mom-and-pop business getting run out of town?

Z: Fosters isn’t mom-and-pop, and Santa Barbara definitely doesn’t have a shortage of locally owned restaurants. I think it’s probably because the Mesa Shopping Center spent way too much money on their ugly facelift, and now they have to raise some rents.

She: But I have so many Deano’s and Fosters memories. Deano’s is where I learned to play pool.

Z: If people saw you play pool, I’m not sure you’d be helping the cause.

She: Frogger, too.

Z: Again, not the game you’re most skilled at.

She: That’s not the point. A big part of my childhood was spent begging my parents to take me to Deano’s after football games then getting mad at them when we got there and they acted like they knew me.

Z: Ah, the nostalgia is starting to make sense.

She: And Susie used to work at Fosters Freeze. Did you know we invented the chocolate chip freeze by goofing around with the leftover chocolate sauce after hours?

Z: So why don’t we get royalties like Herb Peterson with the Egg McMuffin?

She: When you put ice cream and that chocolate sauce through the blender it breaks into delicious chunks—especially when you add a little vodka. Ah, memories.

Z: Again, I’m starting to understand your affection for that old place.

She: Hey, you like Fosters.

Z: Yeah. Koss and I spent some time there, getting chocolate-dipped cones.

She: Some time? Like every time you went to the park.

Z: When I grew up, we went to the Fosters near East Beach for our chocolate-dipped cones. Now it’s a Hamburger Habit — locally owned, I might add.

She: Locally owned is good, but locally owned and really old is even better. Telling your kids you remember when there were only three Starbucks in town just doesn’t offer the same local street cred.

Z: I know you’re looking forward to taking Koss to Joe’s for his first legal cocktail.

She: It’s a family tradition. Like Deano’s after football games used to be — followed by a Fosters Freeze dip cone. Or Frimples after basketball games. Or Pancho Villa after tennis.

Z: Wow. Your family went out a lot more than mine.

She: I used to love to go to McConnell’s when I got a good report card.

Z: At least that’s still there.

She: Well, at least it’s still in town, although not in the same place. Can we go there tonight? I think it will make me feel better.

Z: OK. You do get an A for nostalgia.

She: Yes, dear.

