Attorney Margaret O’Malley Joins Josh Lynn & Associates Law Office

Former deputy DA will specialize in corporate, securities and appellate law

Josh Lynn & Associates announced Monday that Margaret O’Malley, formerly of the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office, has joined the firm as a corporate, securities and appellate law specialist.

O’Malley, a graduate of New York University School of Law, is a member of the New York and California state bars.

Since 1984, O’Malley has represented domestic and international clients in general corporate transactions, copyright and trademark, technology licensing, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, federal securities compliance and international debt and equity offerings.

Before joining the District Attorney’s Office as a trial attorney in 2002, O’Malley worked in the Tokyo offices of Davis Polk & Wardwell, a global law firm headquartered in New York.

O’Malley has a master’s degree in Japanese law and history from Washington University, St. Louis and taught Japanese law, business organizations and international transactions there and at Temple University School of Law’s Tokyo campus. As a veteran deputy district attorney, she handled a range of felony and misdemeanor trial and appellate cases and argued before the California Court of Appeal and the California Supreme Court.

— Attorney Josh Lynn is founder and owner of Josh Lynn and Associates.