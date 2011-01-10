Goleta Workforce Housing Focus of Chamber of Commerce Forum

Join the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce for an Issue and Policy Roundtable luncheon focused on Goleta workforce housing from noon to 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12 at the Elephant Bar, 521 Firestone Road in Goleta.

The cost is $20, which includes lunch.

The City of Goleta is processing about 1,100 housing units over the next few years. This is an opportunity to match any new housing in Goleta to the workforce.

Come hear a short presentation and offer feedback on:

» Your business housing concerns related to recruiting and retaining employees.

» What employees are looking for — rental or ownership.

The discussion will include information from the City of Goleta, the Coastal Housing Coalition, the Coastal Housing Partnership and the Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County.

For more information, call 805.967.2500 x4.