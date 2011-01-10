Monday, April 2 , 2018, 4:38 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Business

Goleta Workforce Housing Focus of Chamber of Commerce Forum

Hear presentations and offer feedback at Wednesday's lunchtime roundtable

By Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce | January 10, 2011 | 2:12 p.m.

Join the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce for an Issue and Policy Roundtable luncheon focused on Goleta workforce housing from noon to 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12 at the Elephant Bar, 521 Firestone Road in Goleta.

The cost is $20, which includes lunch.

Click here to register online, or pay at the door.

The City of Goleta is processing about 1,100 housing units over the next few years. This is an opportunity to match any new housing in Goleta to the workforce.

Come hear a short presentation and offer feedback on:

» Your business housing concerns related to recruiting and retaining employees.

» What employees are looking for — rental or ownership.

The discussion will include information from the City of Goleta, the Coastal Housing Coalition, the Coastal Housing Partnership and the Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County.

For more information, call 805.967.2500 x4.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties


Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 