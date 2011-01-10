Michael Chiacos: Electric Cars Hitting the Streets in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara resident Jim Wolfe recently drove the first Chevrolet Volt off the lot of Graham Chevrolet Cadillac on South Hope Avenue, becoming the first among local residents to embrace these sophisticated, environmentally friendly vehicles.

In fact, Southern California Edison projects Santa Barbara to be the No. 4 market out of the 180 cities in its service territory, with a couple thousand electric vehicles on local streets by 2014. To prepare for these exciting new vehicles, the Community Environmental Council is leading an effort called Plug In Santa Barbara, which seeks to build out a public-charging infrastructure and reduce barriers to electric vehicles.

Wolfe was curious about the Volt and saw Graham Chevrolet Cadillac’s display last April at the Santa Barbara Green Car Show, part of the CEC’s annual Earth Day Festival. That day he became the first person on the list to receive a Volt, for which the Environmental Protection Agency recently issued a 93 mpg equivalent rating while in electric mode.

The Volt achieves the impressive number because electric motors process energy about three times more efficiently than gasoline motors. Electric vehicles emit zero tailpipe emissions, and can be powered by renewable energy such as wind and solar. In fact, California is an excellent place for electric vehicles because it boasts one of the nation’s cleanest grids — locally, 17 percent of electricity comes from renewable energy, and very little from coal.

Wolfe may take it a step further, as he is getting quotes from solar companies to put solar panels on his home. Then, when he charges his Volt at home, he’ll be driving on sunshine!

The Volt runs on electric power for the first 25 to 50 miles, then can travel more than 300 miles on gasoline power. Many drivers will drive purely on electricity most days, using the gasoline backup only for longer trips.

Another new electric vehicle, the Nissan LEAF, is a full electric vehicle with a 100-mile range. These two vehicles, available now, are the first of about a dozen electric vehicles expected to hit the market by 2012 from major manufacturers such as Ford, Toyota and Honda, as well as new start-ups, some of which are based in California, including Tesla Motors.

Because of the high level of local interest in electric vehicles, as well as their environmental credentials, the CEC recently formed Plug In Santa Barbara. This group of local governments, utilities, businesses and other stakeholders is working to make Santa Barbara friendly for electric vehicles.

First on the agenda is to retrofit legacy electric chargers to the new universal standard, while building other charging locations at public and private sites throughout the region. While most of these will be 240-volt stations, the group also hopes to attract state or federal funding to build DC fast chargers, which could charge a vehicle in 30 minutes. Other goals include streamlining the permitting and installation process for electric vehicle owners, and positioning the region as an important link between Northern and Southern California, which will see thousands of charging stations deployed in 2011.

Electric vehicles represent the largest revolution in a century of driving, and Santa Barbara is one of the hot spots for these new vehicles. Plug In Santa Barbara will host a public workshop in February to educate people interested in electric vehicles. Presentations will be given on what local cities and Edison are doing to prepare for electric vehicles, money-saving electricity rates, incentives and charging stations, along with plenty of time for questions and answers.

The date will be confirmed soon, so interested parties should contact Michael Chiacos at the Community Environmental Council at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) for more information, or click here to join the Plug In Santa Barbara Facebook group.

— Michael Chiacos is an energy program transportation specialist for the Community Environmental Council.