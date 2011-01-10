Public Meetings Scheduled to Discuss Central Coast Rail Improvements

The first forum will be held Wednesday in Santa Barbara

The Caltrans Division of Rail and the Federal Railroad Administration are inviting the public to attend a series of public information meetings to discuss passenger rail improvements along the 222-mile rail corridor from San Luis Obispo to Los Angeles.

The public may attend one of two meetings on the Central Coast:

» Wednesday, Jan. 12 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Lu Gilbert Room of the Louise Lowry Davis Center, 1232 De La Vina St. in Santa Barbara

» Thursday, Jan. 13 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Community Room of the San Luis Obispo City/County Public Library, 995 Palm St. in San Luis Obispo

The meetings will allow the public to comment on the development of environmental documents and to advise the public that outreach activities will be considered in the preparation of these documents.

Click here to review the (LOSSAN) North Corridor Strategic Plan.

The public may submit written comments until Feb. 15 to Matt Fowler, senior environmental planner, 50 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo, CA 93401, or by e-mail at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.