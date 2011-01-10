Monday, April 2 , 2018, 4:30 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Public Meetings Scheduled to Discuss Central Coast Rail Improvements

The first forum will be held Wednesday in Santa Barbara

By Jim Shivers | January 10, 2011 | 6:00 p.m.

The Caltrans Division of Rail and the Federal Railroad Administration are inviting the public to attend a series of public information meetings to discuss passenger rail improvements along the 222-mile rail corridor from San Luis Obispo to Los Angeles.

The public may attend one of two meetings on the Central Coast:

» Wednesday, Jan. 12 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Lu Gilbert Room of the Louise Lowry Davis Center, 1232 De La Vina St. in Santa Barbara

» Thursday, Jan. 13 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Community Room of the San Luis Obispo City/County Public Library, 995 Palm St. in San Luis Obispo

The meetings will allow the public to comment on the development of environmental documents and to advise the public that outreach activities will be considered in the preparation of these documents.

Click here to review the (LOSSAN) North Corridor Strategic Plan.

The public may submit written comments until Feb. 15 to Matt Fowler, senior environmental planner, 50 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo, CA 93401, or by e-mail at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 