Salud Carbajal: Capps Has Proven Track Record of Advocating for South Coast

The congresswoman will again be a valuable resource in Washington, D.C., for local efforts to seek funding for Highway 101 improvements

Joe Armendariz and I have worked together on a number of issues related to improving our transportation infrastructure, but his comments about Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, as reported in the Noozhawk article titled “Local Leaders Hitting the Road to D.C. to Push for Highway 101 Improvements” are inaccurate.

As immediate past chairman and a longtime member of the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments, I know well that Rep. Capps has consistently delivered for our communities, especially when it comes to reducing traffic congestion, improving public safety and reducing air pollution.

Armendariz, a Carpinteria city councilman, Guadalupe Mayor Lupe Alvarez and I met with Rep. Capps in Washington, D.C., last March regarding SBCAG’s federal priorities, including asking her to help SBCAG widen the Carpinteria Creek Bridge, which is a critical piece of the Highway 101 widening project.

She immediately took steps to help, putting in place funding for this important project on the South Coast. While the funding was ultimately blocked by Republicans in the U.S. Senate, it demonstrates her listening and responsiveness to her constituents.

My colleagues on SBCAG and I know that the federal government has an important role to play in transportation projects by helping to provide funding, particularly for projects that improve significant national corridors, such as Highway 101. That’s why our board has consistently sought assistance from Rep. Capps and the rest of our federal delegation over the years. She has responded to these requests and secured funding for road improvements, to build new transit centers and to implement traffic mitigation measures.

In fact, the SBCAG board approved a resolution of appreciation for Rep. Capps for her assistance in securing $600,000 in federal grant funding for “101 in Motion,” our region’s plan to address growing traffic problems in the Highway 101 corridor. She also organized a regional transportation summit to bring representatives of our board together for the first time in a public setting with our neighboring regional planning agencies. That summit was a real success, and it helped form consensus around a series of several noteworthy projects, including the Santa Barbara Coast Rail Track Project and other operations and management improvements to Highway 101 — all of which Capps secured funding for in Washington, D.C.

The fact that all of these accomplishments occurred while Republicans were previously in control of Congress is testament to Capps’ effectiveness.

Next month, Armendariz and I, along with county Supervisor Joni Gray, will be back in Capps’ office. Again we’ll be asking her and the rest of our delegation to help create more livable communities on the South Coast by improving our transportation systems — in particular, Highway 101.

I am confident Capps will deliver for us as she has done in the past. To suggest otherwise is just wrong.

— Salud Carbajal represents the First District on the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors.