Santa Barbara’s Francisco, Hotchkiss Call for Inquiry Into Proposed Bridge Barrier

The city councilmen want Caltrans to back up its decision to proceed with its safety net design for the Cold Spring Canyon Bridge

Santa Barbara City Councilmen Dale Francisco and Frank Hotchkiss want Caltrans to re-examine the safety net barrier design for the Cold Spring Canyon Bridge, a motion they plan to put forward at Tuesday’s meeting.

A 9-foot-7-inch grid/mesh fence was chosen as the final design for the suicide prevention barrier by Caltrans, and the contractor began drilling holes for the posts before the project was put on hold last summer.

A civil lawsuit ruling prompted Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Thomas Anderle to order Caltrans to stop construction until it republishes certain environmental documents. The project has been approved and funded, but the lawsuit brought the issue of barrier design back to the surface with a new public comment period.

The five safety net variations were passed over in favor of the fencelike barrier alternative, and the councilmen want Caltrans to back up its decision with more information. Even though State Historic Preservation Officer Wayne Donaldson recommended the safety net alternatives to lessen aesthetic and historical impacts from the project, that office wasn’t given engineering information to explain the rejection, Francisco said.

“For all I know Caltrans is right, but they should at least share information with SHPO so an independent source reviews it,” Francisco told Noozhawk on Monday.

No specific engineering information has been released because the bridge, like many others in the United States, has been identified as “information sensitive” from a homeland security standpoint, Caltrans spokesman Jim Shivers said.

“Fine, they don’t have to share that data with the general public, but they should at least share it with a sister agency, the SHPO,” Francisco said.

Caltrans is internally discussing how or if it can make more information available, Shivers said. For now, a request to re-examine the safety net design can be submitted through the public commenting process. He said Caltrans staff have done the appropriate amount of outreach and have been as transparent as they can be to this point, and plan to do the same in the future.

In the draft supplemental environmental impact report, the design was rejected because of design load limitations, maintenance risks, and cost and more danger to first responders. There also could be a liability as an “attractive nuisance,” since thrill seekers could utilize the location, the report states.

The council staff report says total transparency is needed, since, without more information, the vertical fence design could believably be inferior to Donaldson’s ideas.

“With an issue so controversial in this county for so long, there needs to be some peer review,” Francisco said. “A lot of people out there won’t take Caltrans’ word that the thing they wanted all along is the best thing.”

If the rest of the council agrees with him, as Hotchkiss did, Mayor Helene Schneider would be asked to bring the matter to the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments and then to Caltrans.

Shivers said those concerns can be submitted through public comment, which ends Jan. 24.

SBCAG unanimously supported the project in 2008 and “it’s not a decision we can undo,” Executive Director Jim Kemp said at last week’s open house hosted by Caltrans.

The City Council will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 735 Anacapa St.

