Santa Barbara Man Arrested as Suspect in Back-to-Back Attempted Robberies

Sheriff's department says two attacks occurred within three hours of each other

A 20-year-old Santa Barbara man was arrested Monday as a suspect in two violent robbery attempts that occurred within three hours of each other.

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies responded about 2:30 a.m. Monday to a possible fight in the CVS parking lot in the 100 block of South Turnpike Road.

Sheriff’s department spokesman Drew Sugars said detectives learned the store clerk was collecting shopping carts in the lot when he was confronted by an adult male who demanded the clerk’s wallet. The clerk ran and fell to the ground. The suspect forcefully removed the victim’s wallet from his pocket, and when he discovered there was no money in it, he threw it down and fled in an older model pickup truck.

A short time later, a sheriff’s deputy observed a vehicle matching the description on Hollister Avenue traveling at a high rate of speed. The deputy followed the vehicle into the Costco parking lot, where it stopped in the truck loading area. The vehicle had been stolen from Goleta.

Roberto Olaf Cortez, 20, was taken into custody without further incident and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of vehicle theft, robbery, terrorist threat, dissuading a witness/victim and driving without a license.

Sugars said that during the investigation, it was discovered that a similar incident had occurred about 11:15 p.m. Sunday inside the Vons store in the 1000 block of Coast Village Road in Santa Barbara.

In that case, Sugars said the suspect approached the 22-year-old female victim, hit her in the head with a wine bottle and attempted to take her purse. The victim’s head injury did not appear to be life-threatening.

Santa Barbara police arrested Cortez for several violations, including burglary and assault with a deadly weapon.

Sugars said a booking photo will not be released because of the ongoing investigations. He remains in jail on $250,000 bail.

