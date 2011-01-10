Monday, April 2 , 2018, 4:25 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Man Arrested as Suspect in Back-to-Back Attempted Robberies

Sheriff's department says two attacks occurred within three hours of each other

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | January 10, 2011 | 8:15 p.m.

A 20-year-old Santa Barbara man was arrested Monday as a suspect in two violent robbery attempts that occurred within three hours of each other.

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies responded about 2:30 a.m. Monday to a possible fight in the CVS parking lot in the 100 block of South Turnpike Road.

Sheriff’s department spokesman Drew Sugars said detectives learned the store clerk was collecting shopping carts in the lot when he was confronted by an adult male who demanded the clerk’s wallet. The clerk ran and fell to the ground. The suspect forcefully removed the victim’s wallet from his pocket, and when he discovered there was no money in it, he threw it down and fled in an older model pickup truck.

A short time later, a sheriff’s deputy observed a vehicle matching the description on Hollister Avenue traveling at a high rate of speed. The deputy followed the vehicle into the Costco parking lot, where it stopped in the truck loading area. The vehicle had been stolen from Goleta.

Roberto Olaf Cortez, 20, was taken into custody without further incident and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of vehicle theft, robbery, terrorist threat, dissuading a witness/victim and driving without a license.

Sugars said that during the investigation, it was discovered that a similar incident had occurred about 11:15 p.m. Sunday inside the Vons store in the 1000 block of Coast Village Road in Santa Barbara.

In that case, Sugars said the suspect approached the 22-year-old female victim, hit her in the head with a wine bottle and attempted to take her purse. The victim’s head injury did not appear to be life-threatening.

Santa Barbara police arrested Cortez for several violations, including burglary and assault with a deadly weapon.

Sugars said a booking photo will not be released because of the ongoing investigations. He remains in jail on $250,000 bail.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 