Santa Barbara One of 35 Cities Worldwide Selected for Janet Jackson Tour

Janet Jackson will bring her Janet Jackson Number Ones, Up Close and Personal Tour to the Santa Barbara Bowl at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 9. Tickets will go on sale at 11 a.m. this Saturday, Jan. 15.

Jackson will perform songs from her 35 No. 1 hits in 35 global cities. Fans submitted city suggestions to www.janetjackson.com, and Santa Barbara is one of the 35.

The tour will differ from her previous concert schedules in that she will perform music exclusively from her chart topping CD Number Ones. There will also be a focus on venues that will allow Jackson

to be “up close and personal” in a much more intimate setting. In each selected city, she will offer something different to her performance so no show will be the same. This tour is Jackson more revealed, more intimate and more personal than ever before.

She expressed her gratitude and excitement for the upcoming show with the following statement:

“I thank my fans who have voted and helped me choose the cities we are announcing today. Each of you are so important to me. These concerts will be different from anything I have ever done. I will be as up close and personal as possible. These concerts are not about special effects. This is a love affair between me and those of you who have supported me and my work for all these years. I’ll be singing and dancing from my heart. The music will all be songs that you’ve made No. 1s for me. Let’s go!

“In each city I want to meet 20 young leaders who are changing their communities for the better. Please contact janetjackson.com so that I will know who is making a major difference in your city. I’m asking my fans and their friends, parents, relatives, neighbors and teachers to nominate five people to qualify as one of the 20 under 20 in each place I will perform. At each concert the 20 people chosen and the person who nominated them will be VIP guests at my show. I will invite the 20 sponsors and the 20 winners to the concert and back stage.

“There are many young people changing the word, and I want them to be recognized during my tour. I want them to be my guest at my show and they will come back stage as I learn from them how young people are changing the world. You all know someone who is making a difference, so get in touch. I love you all and I can’t wait to be back on stage, I’ve missed you.”

Jackson also will select the first fan winner of the contest in voting for the each of the selected cities. The winner will be announced online and they will receive an autographed copy of Number Ones and an autographed copy of her upcoming book True You (on stands Feb. 8). In each of the 35 cities, Jackson will dedicate one of her No. 1 songs to the city.

Tickets range from $43 to $133, plus applicable service charges. The Santa Barbara Bowl is located at 1122 N. Milpas St. in Santa Barbara. Call 805.962.7411.

Tickets are available at all Ticketmaster outlets, including The Arlington Theatre and the Santa Barbara Bowl Box Office.

To charge by phone, call 800.745.3000. Click here to order online.

— Jeanne Hart represents Nederlander Concerts.