Celebrate the Chinese New Year with ‘Nights’ at Santa Barbara Museum of Art

The Santa Barbara Museum of Art invites guests to celebrate the Chinese New Year at “Nights” on Jan. 20. Inspired by the newly reinstalled Asian Art permanent collection and recent Asian Gallery renovation, the event will welcome the Year of the Dragon.

The ever-popular “Nights” continues to inspire through time-based art, performance and new media. These unique events offer a cultural cocktail of art, music, specialty martinis and one-night-only interactive happenings in the museum’s galleries. “Nights” patrons can view world-class art collections and socialize; all while enjoying the creative play that redefines what it means to engage with art.

Zodiac Animal Party

In the McCormack Gallery, guests can make zodiac animal masks that celebrate both the yin and the yang of their own personalities. With the Jade Emperor as the ultimate judge, visitors earn points for prizes by engaging in activities that put them in contact with both compatible and incompatible zodiac animals. A Dragon Dance and Chinese acrobatic performances punctuate the animal revelry in-between sets of popular songs inspired by the zodiac signs.

The “Way-to-the-Way” Brush Painting Room

Stretching the length of the Davidson Gallery, a black and white Chinese landscape will come to life as guests use traditional brushes to paint side by side with museum teaching artists, who have created the initial scene in pencil. On the opposite wall, patrons practice their Chinese calligraphy skills and add symbols to create poems, inspired by oversized quotes from the Tao te Ching. In 81 poems, the Tao te Ching sets forth the basic tenets of Taoism ― the most basic of which is to become one with “the Way,” regarded as nature and the source of all that exists. As guests exit the gallery, they are encouraged to literally “become one with nature” by stepping into a projected landscape and walk away with a personal photograph.

The Department of Fortunes: Tellers Now Available

The Imperfect Irregulars, a team of artists led by Patrick Melroy, bring their interactive art experience to “Nights.” Guests visit the Department of Fortunes in Campbell and Gould galleries to access their fortunes for the coming year. Disclosure: The Department of Fortunes cannot guarantee any advice or expectations by the attendee to actually find true love or undaunted riches, but that shouldn’t stop attendee from crossing fingers.

Regret/Release/Past/Present Interactive Installation/Performance

The back plaza comes alive during this extended-hours event! From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., guests make their offerings by writing regrets from 2011 or including their portraits and sealing them in red envelopes. These offerings are delivered to Matthew Woodford, Los Angeles-based painter and set designer and DJ, VJ and multimedia artist Brian Szymanski to inspire the dance music and artistic installation.

Guests are also treated to original dance performances, including those inspired by traditional Chinese ribbon and fan dance, choreographed by Santa Barbara-based Robin Bisio. Performers include Kaita Lepore, Bonnie Crotzer, Cybil Gilbertson and Monica Ford.

At 7:30 pm, the winter night heats up with audio and visual thrills as DJ Mr. Hurley Live and Brian Szymanski switch off between dance music sets, custom visual projections and live percussion, to keep patrons dancing throughout the remainder of the evening.

Tickets are $25 for SBMA members and $35 for nonmembers. Luxe tickets are also available (SBMA members only). The Luxe ticket option includes admission to one event, access to VIP lounge with wine tasting by The Brander Vineyard and chef stations with Brenda Simon of the Museum Café, private entrance, separate lines at the bars and option to purchase discounted Luxe drink tickets. Only a limited number of Luxe passes and Luxe tickets are available at $50 each.

Click here to purchase tickets online or call 805.884.6414, or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

All funds raised by “Nights” will support SBMA’s education programs that serve more than 40,000 people through 40 programs every year.



The Santa Barbara Museum of Art is a privately funded, nonprofit institution that presents internationally recognized collections and exhibitions and a broad array of cultural and educational activities as well as travel opportunities around the world.

— Mary Elliott is a public relations coordinator for the Santa Barbara Museum of Art.