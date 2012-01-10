Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 5:14 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Tracy Beard Named Executive Director of International Women’s Festivals

Fifth annual event scheduled for March 9-10 at SBCC

By Patty DeDominic for International Women's Festivals | January 10, 2012 | 4:30 p.m.

Tracy Beard has been named executive director of the 2012 International Women’s Festivals.

Tracy Beard
Tracy Beard

With the theme “Live, Love, Learn,” the fifth annual Women’s Festival is planned for March 9-10 on the SBCC West Campus.

For the past eight years, Beard was most recently the human resources and special events director for the philanthropic Dreier Group. She also has spent that time supporting philanthropic events.

“I have a passion for women’s issues, mental health issues and charitable children’s programs,” Beard said.

Her efforts have lead to raising $2.5 million for the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara, CASA, Girls Inc., the Mental Health Association of Santa Barbara and the Children’s Creative Project.

In 2008, Beard was honored with the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce Volunteer Merit Award from Girls Inc. of Carpinteria.

She has been on the Board of Directors for Girls Inc. of Carpinteria the past six years as head of the development committee. She serves as an advisory member to the Santa Barbara nonprofit organizations Hearts Adaptive Horse Riding and the Mental Health Association. She has been a member of the Association of Fundraising Professionals since 2008.

Beard holds a certification from the Santa Barbara Nonprofit Support Center in fund development. She is a long-standing member of the Society for Human Resource Management. Before working for the Dreier Group, Beard was the regional human resources director for the Marriott Corp. restaurants division in Washington, D.C., for 10 years.

— Patty DeDominic is a co-founder of International Women’s Festivals.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 