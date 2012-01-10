Tracy Beard Named Executive Director of International Women’s Festivals

Tracy Beard has been named executive director of the 2012 International Women’s Festivals.

With the theme “Live, Love, Learn,” the fifth annual Women’s Festival is planned for March 9-10 on the SBCC West Campus.

For the past eight years, Beard was most recently the human resources and special events director for the philanthropic Dreier Group. She also has spent that time supporting philanthropic events.

“I have a passion for women’s issues, mental health issues and charitable children’s programs,” Beard said.

Her efforts have lead to raising $2.5 million for the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara, CASA, Girls Inc., the Mental Health Association of Santa Barbara and the Children’s Creative Project.

In 2008, Beard was honored with the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce Volunteer Merit Award from Girls Inc. of Carpinteria.

She has been on the Board of Directors for Girls Inc. of Carpinteria the past six years as head of the development committee. She serves as an advisory member to the Santa Barbara nonprofit organizations Hearts Adaptive Horse Riding and the Mental Health Association. She has been a member of the Association of Fundraising Professionals since 2008.

Beard holds a certification from the Santa Barbara Nonprofit Support Center in fund development. She is a long-standing member of the Society for Human Resource Management. Before working for the Dreier Group, Beard was the regional human resources director for the Marriott Corp. restaurants division in Washington, D.C., for 10 years.

— Patty DeDominic is a co-founder of International Women’s Festivals.