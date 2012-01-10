‘The Jaguar’s Nest’ to Premiere Feb. 19 at Center Stage Theater

Synergy Entertainment Group will present the world premiere of The Jaguar’s Nest at Center Stage Theater at 3 and 7 p.m. Feb. 19.

The Jaguar’s Nest is a little masterpiece of a fictional story of an individual’s struggle against a society that neglects mental illness. It’s funny, irreverent, dramatic and sometimes heartbreaking.

The story reflects a woman’s struggle within herself and with a failed system, where when everything looks to be stripped from you, if you still have hope, miracles happen. The journey progresses with situations that are comedic, some sad, some joyful, just as in life. The mix of elements of the work are thought provoking, without being heavy handed, and light, with some hard punches of reality to show what does not work in our society.

The story portrays the main character both in the present tense and younger, intertwining what was, what is, what could have been, and a mixture of reality and supposition that acknowledges whether we are diagnosed or not, we all live in a pretty surreal world. It is written and directed by the esteemed Ed Giron. A Q&A session will be held after each performance.

These performances benefit Peoples’ Self-Help Housing, with the specifically designated purpose of providing emotionally challenged, low income residents of Santa Barbara, complimentary access to the exquisite cultural events Santa Barbara has to offer.

Special guests are invited to a VIP reception from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on the day of the performance.

For tickets, patron or sponsorship opportunities, click here or call 805.962.6848 to contact the Center Stage Theater.

— Maria Lane Ross represents Synergy Entertainment Group.