Oreana Winery to Host Hangover Hat Day Extravaganza on Jan. 21

Newest vintage of 2009 Gewürztraminer will be released for the occasion

Oreana Winery will host its Hangover Hat Day Extravaganza from 6 to 10 p.m. Jan. 21.

This party comes wrapped up in a festive, winter-like setting complete with live music from the Gawd Damn Band, a mash-up of Santa Barbara’s best known rockers — playing in secret!

There will be ice sculptures, chillin’ wintry sounds and hot cider. Oreana Winery, 205 Anacapa St. in Santa Barbara, will also be releasing its newest vintage of 2009 Gewürztraminer.

Admission is free; wear a hat. Wines will be available for purchase by the glass.

For more information, call 805.962.5857 or click here.

— Maureen McFadden is a publicist representing Oreana Winery.