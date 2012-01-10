Radiohead to Play Santa Barbara Bowl on April 12

Tickets will go on sale at 11 a.m. Jan. 21

Don’t miss your chance to see Radiohead at the Santa Barbara Bowl on Thursday, April 12.

Radiohead also has confirmed as a headline slot on this year’s two-weekend Coachella lineup as well as three additional dates on its 2012 U.S. tour.

The band will play Coachella on April 14 and April 21, before which it will headline the Key Arena in Seattle on April 9, the HP Pavillion in San Jose on April 11, as well as the Santa Barbara Bowl on April 12.

Radiohead’s U.S. tour will begin Feb. 27 at the American Airlines Arena in Miami with dates currently running through the second Coachella weekend of April 21. Other Lives will support on the headline dates.

Click here for more information about the tour.

Ticket prices range from $70 to $75, plus applicable service charges. The Santa Barbara Bowl is located at 1122 N. Milpas St. in Santa Barbara. Call 805.962.7411.

Tickets will go on sale at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21. This is a paperless ticket event, and all ticket sales will be online only.

— Jesse Lee Weiss represents Nederlander Concerts.