Francisco, Rowse, Murillo Sworn In as New Santa Barbara Council Gets Down to Business

In its first official act, the council votes for the city to become the successor for the dissolving Redevelopment Agency

An enthusiastic Cathy Murillo took her place on the Santa Barbara City Council for the first time Tuesday as a standing-room-only crowd hollered in support.

She thanked residents for their votes in November’s election and said she looks forward to working with each member of the council.

“I really do consider everyone in Santa Barbara my neighbor. That wasn’t just a campaign slogan,” she said, adding that she will hold office hours during nights and weekends so working people can meet with her.

Councilmen Randy Rowse and Dale Francisco, also elected to four-year terms in November, said they look forward to continuing their work. Rowse thanked his colleagues for the collaborative spirit with which policy issues have been discussed, and Francisco said the city’s intelligent and involved citizenry is up to the challenge of facing the issues of tough state and city economies.

Murillo, Rowse and Francisco also received congratulations from UCSB Alumni Association Executive Director George Thurlow, as all three are Gauchos.

Outgoing Councilwoman Michael Self said her favorite part of the job has been helping community members when they have a problem.

“It’s been a true honor, and I will cherish it forever. Thank you,” she said, tearing up as she left her seat.

As the new seven-member council’s first piece of major business, it voted for the City of Santa Barbara to become the successor agency for the dissolving Redevelopment Agency. However, the future of the properties and the functions of the RDA remain murky, according to Community Development Director Paul Casey.

The state has raided RDA funds for years, but Casey said agencies “breathed a sigh of relief” when Proposition 22 was passed, barring the state from doing so. However, the Legislature passed legislation eliminating the agencies, and it was recently upheld by the state Supreme Court.

All RDA activities are on hold, and future spending relating to existing projects will have to be approved by an oversight committee.

The agency must dissolve by Feb. 1, and all assets, properties and contracts associated with the RDA and affordable housing element will be taken over by the city.

Casey said millions of dollars have been set aside for projects such as a new police headquarters that haven’t yet started construction, and that money could be taken away.

He added that at least two pieces of legislation have been introduced that would impact the decision, including a proposal to push the implementation date to April, but they would require support by the Assembly, the state Senate and Gov. Jerry Brown.

Environmental Services manager Matt Fore presented the City Council with the latest on the conversion technology facility project, an effort to reduce the amount of material going to the Tajiguas Landfill.

Staff members selected San Luis Obispo-based Mustang Renewable Power Ventures as the preferred company to handle the project, which would be a 20-year commitment. The proposal with 50 to 60 percent diversion would double the site life of Tajiguas.

The facility, likely to be located at the landfill, is proposed to include a materials recovery facility (where trash is sorted to remove as many recyclables as possible, which are then sold) and an anaerobic digester to break down organic food and plant material with bacteria, which produces methane that can then be used to power electric generators.

With this proposal, the facility is expected to produce a one megawatt of power, which would power the facility and 1,000 homes.

Staff members determined that gasification, a chemical process that converts items such as tires, plastic and carpets into power, is not as likely to be implemented in Santa Barbara. While it is widely used in other parts of the world, no municipal solid waste system uses it in the United States, Fore said.

John Dewey, of Mustang, added that California law for gasification facilities are “murky” and that his proposal offers a sustainable solution that recovers recyclables from trash and eliminates organics from landfills.

The next steps for the project are to consider terms with Mustang and create a final project description for review under the California Environmental Quality Act, according to staff members.

Fore said the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to take up the project’s CEQA review at the next meeting.

