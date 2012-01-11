Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 5:01 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

School Board OKs Fundraising Proposal for Santa Barbara High Gym Improvement Project

Board also outlines specifics for planned parcel tax to replace expiring measure

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | January 11, 2012 | 3:22 a.m.

The Santa Barbara school board on Tuesday night approved the Santa Barbara High School Education Foundation’s fundraising proposal to help fund gymnasium improvements.

The foundation wants to augment the planned Measure Q-funded project with fundraising efforts of its own to the tune of $199,000.

Board member Ed Heron expressed concern about pursuing the project now, since it’s lower on the priority list and planned to be funded in a few years after the next sale of bonds.

“I’m just not in favor of taking little bites without knowing what that money could be spent on,” he said.

The gym project includes new lighting, ceiling tiles, floors and interior painting while the foundation proposes funding a new sound system, scoreboard, basketball standards and backboards with its own efforts. The total project cost is estimated to be about $750,000, according to a staff report.

The board still will have to approve the final project, but signed off on a contract with architects to begin the design process.

Board members also approved a bargaining agreement with the California School Employees Association through June 30, 2014, that includes an annual 1 percent increase.

Continuing a discussion from last week’s special meeting, the board pinned down specifics for the proposed parcel tax that would replace the expiring one. Members generally agreed on a four-year term with a $54 per parcel rate for residents in the former elementary and secondary districts. The measure could go to voters as soon as June.

Those living in the former elementary school district would end up paying $108 since they also live within the high school district, according to Superintendent Dave Cash. Similarly, residents living in the elementary district currently pay double for the previous parcel tax measure passed in 2008.

The ballot language would include enhancing math, science and technology education, music and performing arts education, reducing class sizes to foster student achievement and enhancing career education for junior high and high schools.

The goal of providing smaller class sizes has proved the trickiest bit for board members to word, since a statement in the 2008 parcel tax measure referred to ninth-grade math, which included both algebra and geometry classes. The costs went beyond what staff had estimated, and board members discovered there was little parcel tax money left after keeping the small math class sizes. This time, it’s worded so schools have more flexibility to decide which subjects and students would most benefit from smaller classes and not lock the district into specific obligations.

The school board will officially vote on the proposed tax measure at the Jan. 24 meeting.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 