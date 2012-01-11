School Board OKs Fundraising Proposal for Santa Barbara High Gym Improvement Project

The Santa Barbara school board on Tuesday night approved the Santa Barbara High School Education Foundation’s fundraising proposal to help fund gymnasium improvements.

The foundation wants to augment the planned Measure Q-funded project with fundraising efforts of its own to the tune of $199,000.

Board member Ed Heron expressed concern about pursuing the project now, since it’s lower on the priority list and planned to be funded in a few years after the next sale of bonds.

“I’m just not in favor of taking little bites without knowing what that money could be spent on,” he said.

The gym project includes new lighting, ceiling tiles, floors and interior painting while the foundation proposes funding a new sound system, scoreboard, basketball standards and backboards with its own efforts. The total project cost is estimated to be about $750,000, according to a staff report.

The board still will have to approve the final project, but signed off on a contract with architects to begin the design process.

Board members also approved a bargaining agreement with the California School Employees Association through June 30, 2014, that includes an annual 1 percent increase.

Continuing a discussion from last week’s special meeting, the board pinned down specifics for the proposed parcel tax that would replace the expiring one. Members generally agreed on a four-year term with a $54 per parcel rate for residents in the former elementary and secondary districts. The measure could go to voters as soon as June.

Those living in the former elementary school district would end up paying $108 since they also live within the high school district, according to Superintendent Dave Cash. Similarly, residents living in the elementary district currently pay double for the previous parcel tax measure passed in 2008.

The ballot language would include enhancing math, science and technology education, music and performing arts education, reducing class sizes to foster student achievement and enhancing career education for junior high and high schools.

The goal of providing smaller class sizes has proved the trickiest bit for board members to word, since a statement in the 2008 parcel tax measure referred to ninth-grade math, which included both algebra and geometry classes. The costs went beyond what staff had estimated, and board members discovered there was little parcel tax money left after keeping the small math class sizes. This time, it’s worded so schools have more flexibility to decide which subjects and students would most benefit from smaller classes and not lock the district into specific obligations.

The school board will officially vote on the proposed tax measure at the Jan. 24 meeting.

