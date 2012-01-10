Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 5:11 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 

Susan Ann Darley: Five Steps to Reviving Your Business Dream

Break the pattern of overwork and rediscover your passion and enthusiasm

By Susan Ann Darley, Noozhawk Columnist | January 10, 2012 | 7:05 p.m.

Think back to when you first started your business. Do you remember your initial excitement and enthusiasm? If you’re like most entrepreneurs, the energy behind your enthusiasm allowed you to end 18-hour days with a smile on your face.

Are you still smiling?

If not, it’s time to ask why. This was your dream — your vision of independence. Yet, so often the dream gets lost in the demands and details of running a business. When this happens, the pattern of overwork can set in and repeat over and over.

When you started your business, did you visualize yourself having more time for relationships or recreation? Or creative projects such as writing a book or teaching? If so, realize that you can break your current pattern and revive your original dream — or even create a new one.

Below are steps you can take to help make it happen.

» 1. Rediscover your passion. What specifically did you imagine yourself doing once the business was up and running? Be honest. Be clear. It can be an interest outside of your business or related to it.

» 2. Next, make a conscious, fully committed choice to live it. Don’t ask how it will work. If it hasn’t so far, your head will tell you it never will.

» 3. Be vigilant about your choice. Guard your decision with a bulldog stance. It’s when we fall asleep that the dream gets trampled on or swept away in the debris of everyday life. Wake up in the morning and go to bed at night with a firm resolve to live it.

» 4. Prepare for changes. Assess your business carefully. Be practical. Are you wasting time on time-consuming details that can be streamlined or cut back? Your decisions most likely will affect your money, time, energy and relationships. Know that you are creating positive change. Be compassionate with yourself and others, but stand firm.

» 5. Be courageous. Write down three action steps toward your goal. Now act. Take the first step, then the second. With each step you take, fears will haunt you — most likely the same ones that have allowed you to stay stuck. Disregard them. Step over them. Move on.

Granted, it’s not easy to change once a work pattern has set in. But you will feel renewed and energized with each step you take to reclaim your business dream.

— Through her business, Mindset Management, Susan Ann Darley coaches and writes for businesses, entrepreneurs and artists from all disciplines. She offers a complimentary coaching session. For more information, click here, email her at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call 805.845.3036.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 