Two Hurt in Rollover on Highway 101 at El Sueno Ramp

Morning crash blocks traffic and sends two people to the hospital

Two people were taken to a hospital with moderate injuries Tuesday morning after a vehicle rollover on northbound Highway 101 at the El Sueno off-ramp.

Capt. David Sadecki said the Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to the scene at 7:15 a.m.

Firefighters found three vehicles involved and that one, an SUV, had rolled over. The two injured people were treated at the scene, then transported to the hospital, according to Sadecki.

The accident blocked two lanes of traffic. The California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

County Fire was assisted by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, CHP and American Medical Response.

