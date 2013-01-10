Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 9:47 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Alex Moore Classic to Raise Funds for Westmont Professor’s Widow, Infant Daughter

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | January 10, 2013 | 9:53 p.m.

The sudden death of Westmont College professor Alex Moore shocked the community last May, and an effort is gearing up this weekend to raise money for his widow and infant daughter, as well as for research.

Kirsten and Alex Moore
Kirsten and Alex Moore

Moore, 31, was an assistant professor of kinesiology who died May 9, 2012, from complications following surgery for Crohn’s disease. He joined the Westmont faculty in 2011, and was married to Kirsten Moore, who is the head coach for the college’s women’s basketball team.

Moore died just seven weeks before his first child, Alexis, was born, and friends of the Moores and Westmont College are inviting supporters to attend the Alex Moore Classic, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the Murchison Gymnasium at Westmont College.

The game will host the women’s team from San Diego Christian College as they face off against the Westmont Warriors, and proceeds from the game will provide resources for Kirsten and Alexis, as well as supporting Crohn’s research.

The doors will open at 4:45 p.m., and tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased by clicking here, and those not able to attend the game can still donate to the Moores by purchasing virtual seats.

Westmont President Gayle Beebe praised Moore’s contribution to the college as well as the scientific community.

“He was just beginning to fulfill his potential, and we envisioned a long and distinguished academic career for him,” he said in a statement.

Beebe also said that as deeply as the community feels Moore’s loss, they grieve even more for Alex’s wife and daughter.

“Alex never met his beautiful baby, who was born after his death. His serious illness and subsequent death prevented Alex from providing for his family,” he said. “We seek to assist Kirsten and Alexis in every tangible way possible, including financial. I’m delighted to witness the love and concern for Kirsten that has inspired the Alex Moore Classic, and the many people who have stepped forward to make this event a success and a blessing for Alex’s wife and daughter.”

Click here for more information on the event and how to help the Moores.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 