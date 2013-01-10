Alex Moore Classic to Raise Funds for Westmont Professor’s Widow, Infant Daughter

The sudden death of Westmont College professor Alex Moore shocked the community last May, and an effort is gearing up this weekend to raise money for his widow and infant daughter, as well as for research.

Moore, 31, was an assistant professor of kinesiology who died May 9, 2012, from complications following surgery for Crohn’s disease. He joined the Westmont faculty in 2011, and was married to Kirsten Moore, who is the head coach for the college’s women’s basketball team.

Moore died just seven weeks before his first child, Alexis, was born, and friends of the Moores and Westmont College are inviting supporters to attend the Alex Moore Classic, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the Murchison Gymnasium at Westmont College.

The game will host the women’s team from San Diego Christian College as they face off against the Westmont Warriors, and proceeds from the game will provide resources for Kirsten and Alexis, as well as supporting Crohn’s research.

The doors will open at 4:45 p.m., and tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased by clicking here, and those not able to attend the game can still donate to the Moores by purchasing virtual seats.

Westmont President Gayle Beebe praised Moore’s contribution to the college as well as the scientific community.

“He was just beginning to fulfill his potential, and we envisioned a long and distinguished academic career for him,” he said in a statement.

Beebe also said that as deeply as the community feels Moore’s loss, they grieve even more for Alex’s wife and daughter.

“Alex never met his beautiful baby, who was born after his death. His serious illness and subsequent death prevented Alex from providing for his family,” he said. “We seek to assist Kirsten and Alexis in every tangible way possible, including financial. I’m delighted to witness the love and concern for Kirsten that has inspired the Alex Moore Classic, and the many people who have stepped forward to make this event a success and a blessing for Alex’s wife and daughter.”

Click here for more information on the event and how to help the Moores.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.