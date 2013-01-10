Antioch University Santa Barbara Offers Inaugural Summer Writing Institute

Small groups. Individual attention from accomplished authors. Readings each evening. Plentiful time to write. Hanging out in beautiful Santa Barbara. Antioch University Santa Barbara’s inaugural Summer Writing Institute, July 28-Aug. 3, offers all this and more.

Whether you’re interested in fiction, nonfiction, screenwriting or writing for young people, AUSB’s Summer Writing Institute has something for you.

Participating authors include novelists Gail Tsukiyama and Ron Carlson, screenwriters David Rintels and Robin Swicord, journalists Lou Cannon and Ann Bardach, memoirists Diana Raab and Maureen Murdock, and young adult writers R.L. LaFevers and Jennifer Bosworth.

Meeting at the university’s downtown campus, participants will work with faculty in intimate workshop groups (no more than 10 students to one instructor) to learn and practice the qualities of exceptional writing in each genre.

“Our Summer Writing Institute will be a great time for writers to work with renowned authors who will provide them an opportunity to build their skills as well as interact with other participants as well as promote the exchange of ideas and support,” said Dr. Nancy Leffert, president of AUSB. “We are excited to provide a new home and promote learner-centered education of writers.”

At the end of the week, students will come away with the ability to assess their own writing and the specific skills and techniques necessary to bring it to publishable level. Additionally, students will develop a keen awareness of today’s publishing industry and the opportunities it affords. Writers at all levels of experience will benefit from AUSB’s Summer Writing Institute, including those who have already achieved publishing success and those who are still learning the craft.

“It has been a longtime dream of mine to establish a program for writers at Antioch University Santa Barbara,” said Victoria Riskin, chair of Antioch University Santa Barbara’s Board of Trustees. “Our inaugural faculty include celebrated and award-winning writers in fiction, nonfiction, screenwriting, and writing for young people who are dedicated to guiding and inspiring other writers. It will be, without question, a wonderful program.”

The cost for the weeklong institute is $975. There is a reduced application fee of $75 for applications received before the early-bird deadline of March 15. Early-bird applicants will be notified of acceptance by April 15. After March 15, the application fee will be $100. The final deadline is April 27. Application fees are nonrefundable, but will be applied to the tuition fee for accepted participants.

A first-night reception with dinner and a closing luncheon are included in the cost of the institute; however, other meal expenses are not included. A block of rooms will be available at a discounted rate at a nearby hotel.

Click here for a complete list of faculty, workshop details and to apply.

— Marcia Meier is the director of Antioch University Santa Barbara’s Summer Writing Institute.