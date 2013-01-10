Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 9:55 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Antioch University Santa Barbara Offers Inaugural Summer Writing Institute

By Marcia Meier for Antioch University Santa Barbara | January 10, 2013 | 5:10 p.m.

Small groups. Individual attention from accomplished authors. Readings each evening. Plentiful time to write. Hanging out in beautiful Santa Barbara. Antioch University Santa Barbara’s inaugural Summer Writing Institute, July 28-Aug. 3, offers all this and more.

Whether you’re interested in fiction, nonfiction, screenwriting or writing for young people, AUSB’s Summer Writing Institute has something for you.

Participating authors include novelists Gail Tsukiyama and Ron Carlson, screenwriters David Rintels and Robin Swicord, journalists Lou Cannon and Ann Bardach, memoirists Diana Raab and Maureen Murdock, and young adult writers R.L. LaFevers and Jennifer Bosworth.

Meeting at the university’s downtown campus, participants will work with faculty in intimate workshop groups (no more than 10 students to one instructor) to learn and practice the qualities of exceptional writing in each genre.

“Our Summer Writing Institute will be a great time for writers to work with renowned authors who will provide them an opportunity to build their skills as well as interact with other participants as well as promote the exchange of ideas and support,” said Dr. Nancy Leffert, president of AUSB. “We are excited to provide a new home and promote learner-centered education of writers.”

At the end of the week, students will come away with the ability to assess their own writing and the specific skills and techniques necessary to bring it to publishable level. Additionally, students will develop a keen awareness of today’s publishing industry and the opportunities it affords. Writers at all levels of experience will benefit from AUSB’s Summer Writing Institute, including those who have already achieved publishing success and those who are still learning the craft.

“It has been a longtime dream of mine to establish a program for writers at Antioch University Santa Barbara,” said Victoria Riskin, chair of Antioch University Santa Barbara’s Board of Trustees. “Our inaugural faculty include celebrated and award-winning writers in fiction, nonfiction, screenwriting, and writing for young people who are dedicated to guiding and inspiring other writers. It will be, without question, a wonderful program.”

The cost for the weeklong institute is $975. There is a reduced application fee of $75 for applications received before the early-bird deadline of March 15. Early-bird applicants will be notified of acceptance by April 15. After March 15, the application fee will be $100. The final deadline is April 27. Application fees are nonrefundable, but will be applied to the tuition fee for accepted participants.

A first-night reception with dinner and a closing luncheon are included in the cost of the institute; however, other meal expenses are not included. A block of rooms will be available at a discounted rate at a nearby hotel.

Click here for a complete list of faculty, workshop details and to apply.

— Marcia Meier is the director of Antioch University Santa Barbara’s Summer Writing Institute.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 