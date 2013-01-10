Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 9:56 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Author of ‘Whole Brain Child’ to Speak in Santa Barbara

By Jill Frandsen for New Beginnings Counseling Center | January 10, 2013 | 3:51 p.m.

New Beginnings Counseling Center announces “An Evening with Dr. Tina Payne Bryson,” co-author of The Whole Brain Child: 12 Revolutionary Strategies to Nurture Your Child’s Developing Mind, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15 in the main sanctuary at Unity Church, 227 E. Arrellaga St. in Santa Barbara.

Bryson, co-author with Dan Siegel, M.D., of the bestselling The Whole Brain Child and an upcoming book on discipline, is a psychotherapist and school counselor who makes frequent media appearances, most recently on Good Morning America and in Redbook magazine.

She speaks both nationally and internationally to parents, educators and clinicians, focusing on how we can help the kids we love be happier, healthier and more fully themselves.

“Daniel Siegel and Tina Payne Bryson have created a masterly, reader-friendly guide to helping children grow their emotional intelligence,” said Daniel Goleman, author of Emotional Intelligence. “This brilliant method transforms everyday interactions into valuable brain-shaping moments. Anyone who cares for children — or loves a child — should read The Whole Brain Child.”

Dr. Bryson earned her Ph.D. from the University of Southern California, where her research explored attachment science, childrearing theory and the emerging field of interpersonal neurobiology. She has an unusual knack for taking research and theory from various fields of science, and offering it in a way that’s clear, realistic, humorous and immediately helpful.

The lecture is appropriate for parents, teachers, grandparents, clinicians and the general public. Continuing education units (1.5) will be offered for LCSWs and MFTs through the Board of Behavioral Science.

Click here to register and for more information.

— Jill Frandsen is the director of development and community relations for New Beginnings Counseling Center.

 

