BizHawk: DCM Graphics of Santa Barbara to Celebrate Grand Reopening

Santa Barbara Outfitters to close this month, Carl’s Jr. unveils renovations and Anchor Woodfire Kitchen opens in Hotel Indigo Santa Barbara

DCM Graphics in Santa Barbara will host a grand reopening next week for its graphic design company, just around the corner from the former location that was severely damaged in an electric fire in April.

The renovated, smaller new store at 16B W. Calle Laureles is within the same block as the 3016 Da la Vina St. location, which was charred by a blaze that caused $150,000 in property damage and $50,000 in losses for contents.

Owner Franco Rizzo said DCM, which stands for Direct Contact Marketing, made the move six months ago to vacate the old space, which raised rent following repairs.

“We really wanted to let people know that we never gave up,” said Rizzo, who has owned the business that has created signs, logos, business cards and other promotional items for the past 12 years.

As a thank you to customers and community members, he said, the business will host a free grand reopening from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday.

The celebration will include beer, wine, music, raffle tickets, prizes and wood-fired brick oven pizzas provided by Forno Classico Catering Service and by World Cuisine Express.

Rizzo said he hopes to move DCM, which is managed by his daughter, Francesca, into a larger space after money from fire damage is recovered from the insurance company.

Santa Barbara Outfitters to Close Doors

The owner of Santa Barbara Outfitters says Jan. 27 will be the final day the outdoor apparel store will be open.

Competition from other outdoor equipment stores, such as REI on Anacapa Street, combined with the overall economic environment has forced owner Mark Hyatt to close shop after 10 years at the 1200 State St. location.

Hyatt said there’s a chance the store could relocate, but that wouldn’t be determined until well after the last day.

Everything in the store is 40 percent off because of the pending closure, he said.

Milpas Carl’s Jr. Reopens

The Carl’s Jr. restaurant on Milpas Street in Santa Barbara reopened Wednesday after a nearly five-month rebuild.

The restaurant at 7 S. Milpas St. underwent a total rebuild and remodel effort and now offers an additional breakfast menu item at the dual-branded Carl’s Jr./Green Burrito location.

New Restaurant Opens in Hotel Indigo Santa Barbara

Chef Jason Tuley has announced the opening of a new restaurant within Hotel Indigo Santa Barbara at 119 State St.

Anchor Woodfire Kitchen will provide room service to the award-winning boutique hotel as well as properly crafted woodfire dishes for other visitors of the restaurant.

Tuley, a Santa Barbara native, has also had successful restaurants open in Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Santa Maria Valley Mixer to Include Food Drive

Rizzoli’s Automotive will host the first Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce Mixer of 2013 from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at its Santa Maria shop.

The event will showcase local wineries, eateries and bakeries, and will feature a donation center where guests can bring canned food donations to support the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

Guests and chamber members will mingle, view an interactive vehicle diagnostic demonstration and tour the auto shop at 1149 W. Tama Lane off Skyway Drive in Santa Maria.

FDA Approves InTouch Remote Robot Functions

InTouch Health, a leader in acute care telemedicine, announced this week that the company has received Food and Drug Administration clearance for the RP-VITA Remote Presence Robot.

The robot is the first telemedicine robot designed for remote doctor-to-patient consults that combines state-of-the-art telecommunications and autonomous navigation technology.

FDA clearance specifically allows RP-VITA to be used for active patient monitoring in pre-operative, peri-operative and post-surgical settings, including cardiovascular, neurological, prenatal, psychological and critical care assessments and examinations.

Mark Melton Joins Kurtz Law Group

Kurtz Law Group, a leading franchise law firm with offices in Woodland Hills and Santa Barbara, has announced that Mark Melton has joined the firm as a counsel attorney.

Melton, an attorney and serial entrepreneur, has more than 20 years of franchising experience.

Mostly recently, he sold Coverall Mountain & Pacific, a franchise company operating in six states with more than 560 franchisees and 2,600 business customers. The company, which he started in 1997, was twice named one of the 500 fastest-growing U.S. companies by Inc. Magazine. He also started four companies from the ground up and has bought and sold several businesses.

‘DineOut: Santa Maria Style’ Offers Discounts

Those who shop locally in the Santa Maria Valley at select locations next week could get sizable discounts by mentioning “DineOut: Santa Maria Style” restaurant week.

The brainchild of the city’s business community aims to raise awareness for shopping local by awarding 15 percent discounts off their meal ticket (excluding alcohol, tax and tip) at participating restaurants from Sunday through the following Sunday.

Those who mention the promotion at participating winery-tasting rooms will receive a two-for-one tasting.

Participating restaurants include The Garden Room Restaurant at the Santa Maria Inn, The Vintner’s Bar & Grill at the Radisson Hotel Santa Maria, Straw Hat Pizza on North Broadway, and Rooney’s Irish Pub in Orcutt. Participating wineries include Foxen Winery and Vineyard, Cambria Winery, Byron Winery and Riverbench Vineyard and Winery.

