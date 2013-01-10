Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 9:46 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Kushnerov Family of Goleta Opening Their Home for Tour of Energy Upgrades

By Stacy Miller for emPowerSBC | January 10, 2013 | 10:18 p.m.

Residents have heard about the emPowerSBC roadshows and workshops and the importance of home energy upgrades. Now, seeing is believing!

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, the Kushnerov family of Goleta is opening their home at 6544 Camino Venturoso, which has undergone a total energy upgrade, for the community to tour.

In this rare glimpse, area homeowners get the opportunity to talk to the homeowners about their experience, meet the contractors responsible for the upgrade and learn how they accessed more than $3,000 in utility rebates, tax credits of more than $5,000 and reduced their energy use by 90 percent.

“We are so delighted that the Kushnerov family is allowing us to showcase their home,” said Angie Hacker, emPowerSBC project manager. “We look forward to meeting with the community and connecting them to high-dollar rebates, affordable financing and qualified local contractors.”

Energy upgrades completed include whole house air sealing, attic insulation, a newly sealed and insulated duct system, an energy efficient furnace, an energy efficient hot water heater, insulation of water pipes and a solar electrical system.

“Since the upgrade, our house has been much more comfortable. In the summer it was much cooler, and now that the winter weather has arrived, we’re finding our house is cozy and warm,” homeowner Valerie Kushnerov said. “In addition, we expect to reduce our energy bills by about 90 percent. Our family loves knowing we’re doing our part to help sustain our environment.”

— Stacy Miller is a publicist representing emPowerSBC.

