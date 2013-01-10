Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 10:01 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Life Chronicles to Honor Stan and Betty Hatch with First-Ever Father Virgil Remarkable Life Award

By Judi Weisbart for Life Chronicles | January 10, 2013 | 2:32 p.m.

Life Chronicles is proud to present the first-ever Father Virgil Remarkable Life Award to 2013 recipients Stan and Betty Hatch with a ceremony starting at 6 p.m. Jan. 17 in the La Pacifica Ballroom of the Coral Casino.

A reception will begin at 6 p.m., followed by dinner and awards at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $200. Sponsorships are still available. To purchase tickets, click here or call 805.682.3411.

The community is invited to experience the remarkable life of Father Virgil and to honor the remarkable contributions of Betty and Stan Hatch to the Santa Barbara community. The evening will be filled with film, inspiration and joy.

Father Virgil will be seen in portions of his legacy film produced by Life Chronicles in his last months of life. His greatest desire was to have his wisdom, memories and life preserved for the benefit of others.

Betty Hatch has served on the boards of City Commerce Bank, the Santa Barbara County Film Council, Leadership Santa Barbara County and the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara, to name a few. She founded La Belle Foundation, was a director for the National Association for Self Esteem and has served on dozens of advisory boards.

Stan Hatch is a graduate of Harvard Law School, and he has served on the boards of LawNet, the Barristers Club of Santa Barbara, the Santa Barbara County Democratic Central Committee, Fielding University, the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce, La Casa de Maria, the Santa Barbara County Bar Association and Direct Relief International. He and Gerald Parent formed the largest law firm in Santa Barbara in 1968, employing more than 40 lawyers in offices throughout California.

These three individuals have given the community their love, time and, above all, their wisdom.

Members of the Host Committee include co-chairs Tom Parker and Larry Crandell, Steve Amerikaner, Debby Davison-Phelps, Pat Fulmer, Dan Secord, Anne Towbes and Judi Weisbart.

The event is made possible by the following sponsors: Hutton Foundation, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck LLP, Keith C. Berry, Silvio Di Loreto, Michael and Anne Towbes, Ed and Kathleen McKinley, Richard and Maryan Schall, Ed and Laura Allbritton, David and Anna Grotenhuis, Koonce family, Robert and Christine Emmons, Kathy Ireland, Jack Canfield, Dave and Barbara Biehl, Fred and Linda Gluck, Diane Kees, Barbara Marx Hubbard and the Mosher Foundation.

— Judi Weisbart represents Life Chronicles.

