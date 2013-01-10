Marymount Hosting Open House and Student Art Show on Sunday

Marymount of Santa Barbara will host an Open House and Student Art Show from 1 to 3 p.m. this Sunday, Jan. 13.

Tour the campus and classrooms from 1 to 2 p.m. Then at 2 p.m., join a lively forum on the importance of developing children’s character with author, therapist and educator Dr. Jennifer Freed, co-director of AHA!

Internationally renowned storyteller Michael Katz will captivate the children with a live performance.

Click here for more information. Reservations are appreciated. Drop-ins are welcome.

It’s a great event and all free, so bring a friend.

The school is located at 911 Tremonto Ave. in Santa Barbara. Call 805.569.1811 x131 for more information about the independent school, serving junior kindergarten through eighth grade.