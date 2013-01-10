Pamela Cynthia Price of Montecito, 1954-2013

Posted on January 10, 2013 | 5:43 p.m.

Source: McDermott-Crockett Mortuary

Pamela Cynthia Price, 58, tragically left us Jan. 2, 2013, leaving behind a group of family and friends who loved her deeply.

She was kind, generous and loving. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Robert Price, son Jonathan and stepdaughter Molly. She is survived by her sisters, Brenda Reeve of Stoney Plain, Alberta, Shirl Zywina of Orofino, Idaho, and brother Jake Macala of Edmonton, Alberta.

She was born May 22, 1954, in Humboldt, Saskatchewan, and graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in education from the University of Saskatchewan in Saskatoon.

She met her husband-to-be there, and they moved to Calgary, where Pam worked with special-needs children and troubled teens. She later completed a bachelor’s degree in art history at the University of Calgary.

To say she was active was an understatement. She ran, played tennis, and downhill and cross-country skied. She loved hiking in the mountains with her dog, Rufus. She was a fantastic cook and loved entertaining people at home. The happiest day of her life was in early 1994 when her son Jonathan was adopted.

In 1998, Pam, Bob and Jonathan left the chilly climes of Canada and moved to Montecito. Pam became very active in the local tennis scene and played on the B team of the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club. She also played at the Montecito Country Club, and was always working on her game. She was a huge tennis fan, traveling to the U.S. Open on several occasions, and other tournaments in Southern California.

She had a great love of plants and gardening, and became a docent at Lotusland, specializing in giving tours of the grounds to schoolchildren. She loved the beach, and walked there several times a week with her husband and dog, Shadow.

Her kind and generous spirit will be forever missed by those who were lucky enough to know and love her.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 13, at McDermott-Crockett & Associates Mortuary Chapel, 2020 Chapala St. in Santa Barbara.

Arrangements by McDermott-Crockett Mortuary.