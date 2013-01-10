Santa Maria Police Seek Parolee After High-Speed Pursuit

Santa Maria police are working to locate a 25-year-old parolee-at-large after officers were forced to end a high-speed pursuit Thursday afternoon for safety reasons.

Sgt. Terry Flaa said the chase began about 1:30 p.m. when a patrol officer observed a stolen silver 2004 Honda Civic believed to have been driven by Bradley Larson, a wanted parolee.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle in the northeast section of the city, Flaa said, but the pursuit continued to the southwest.

For public safety reasons, the pursuit was terminated because of the increasing speeds, he said.

Larson is wanted for being a parolee at large and additional charges will be added, according to police.

During the pursuit, local schools were notified and put on lockdown as a precaution, Flaa said.

Police described Larson as a white male, 6-foot-1 and 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

