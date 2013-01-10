Sarah Goldmuntz of Santa Barbara Named to Dean’s List at Hamilton College

Sarah Goldmuntz, daughter of Leesa Wilson-Goldmuntz and David Goldmuntz of Santa Barbara, has been named to the Dean’s List at Hamilton College for the 2012 fall semester.

To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must have carried throughout the semester a course load of four or more graded credits with an average of 3.5 or above.

Goldmuntz, a junior majoring in world politics, is a graduate of Laguna Blanca School.

Hamilton College is a highly selective residential college offering a rigorous liberal arts curriculum. Students are challenged to think, write and speak critically, creatively and analytically, so that upon graduation they may distinguish themselves in both their professions and their communities.