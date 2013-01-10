Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 9:50 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Williams Backs Governor’s Budget That Reinvests in Education

By Josh Molina for Assemblyman Das Williams | January 10, 2013 | 7:45 p.m.

California Assembly Higher Education Chairman Das Williams announced support Thursday for most aspects of Gov. Jerry Brown’s budget proposal, which invests significantly in education and promises a balanced budget for years to come.

Just two years after the state faced a $26 billion shortfall, California is now poised for balanced budgets, while restoring some of the major cuts over the last decade.

Williams said he is focused on working with the governor, the state Legislature and the people of California to implement the budget requests, while maintaining fiscal responsibility for the taxpayers.

“Today’s budget reflects what all of us know and believe in our hearts; that we as the people of California can make significant change when we put our heads together, make sacrifices and unite for a common goal,” Assemblyman Williams said. “This budget’s commitment to restoring K-12 and higher education funding is the first of many steps we will take together that will help return California to its rightful spot as a leader in innovation, education and entrepreneurship.”

This budget restores some of the drastic cuts all three of the higher education segments suffered in recent budgets. This proposal adds $279.1 million above the current year level for UCs and $316.9 million for CSUs. Included in these totals is $125 million to freeze tuition and fees at both UCs and CSUs. The community college system will see a combined total of $617.8 million from both General Fund and Proposition 98 dollars.

“This budget begins to address the serious problems facing California’s college students and our state as a whole — access to classes and the dismal completion rate,” Williams said.

Williams also thanked voters for approving Prop. 30, which generated billions of dollars in tax revenue to support the California budget and higher education. He said he is hopeful that funds allocated to energy efficiency are also set aside for colleges and universities, to offset their costs.

“Reducing ongoing costs can help us address the crisis of too many students being denied classes while helping the environment,” Williams said.

— Josh Molina is a communications specialist for Assemblyman Das Williams.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 