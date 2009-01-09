Friday, June 1 , 2018, 1:32 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Chamber Orchestra Celebrates German Grand Masters

The ensemble hits a musical mother lode for Tuesday's program.

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | January 9, 2009 | 5:11 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra mines the musical mother lode for Tuesday’s concert at the Lobero Theatre.

Article Image
Pianist Rieko Aizawa will be in Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 27 in B-flat Major during Tuesday’s Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra concert. (Steve Sherman photo)
In a program of three works, there are at least four and arguably five German masters represented. Conducted by its venerable music director, Heiichiro Ohyama, the SBCO will perform the overture from Beethoven‘s incidental music, Opus 84, for Goethe’s tragedy Egmont (1788); Johannes BrahmsVariations on a Theme by Joseph Haydn, Opus 56a; and Wolfgang Mozart‘s Piano Concerto No. 27 in B-flat Major, K. 595. (The rising star of the keyboard, Rieko Aizawa, will be soloist.)

Thus, the only factor preventing me from saying “five German masters” is the somewhat nitpicking one that Franz Josef Haydn, while almost ubiquitously reckoned as a “German” composer, was entirely Hungarian in his ancestry and spent the lion’s share of his creative years in the service of a family of great Hungarian nobles, the House of Esterházy. There also has been, since 1950, some question as to whether the theme Brahms used was really by Haydn, but we don’t need to go into that.

All 10 of Beethoven’s overtures are grand, rousing pieces, but at least two of them, the Egmont and the Leonore No. 3 are quite a bit more. These two are composed on a scale to render them symphonic poems in all but name. Although Goethe’s tragedy ends with the death of its eponymous hero — who was executed at the outset of the Dutch revolt (1568-1648) against the Spanish Hapsburgs — the end of Beethoven’s overture is triumphant, as if to say, along with St. Paul, “Death is swallowed up in victory” (I Corinthians 15:64).

Perhaps because, for once, he didn’t feel the great god Beethoven scowling over his shoulder as he wrote it, Brahms’ Variations on a Theme by Haydn is far and away his most lighthearted and engaging large orchestral work. Indeed, with respect to form, the normally conservative Brahms was breaking into new territory. According to music historian Donald McCorkle, the work is “the first set of independent variations for orchestra in the history of music.”

Mozart wrote his Piano Concerto No. 27 in B-flat Major early in 1791. No one knows why. It was his last piano concerto, but he obviously didn’t plan on it being so as he wrote it. There is nothing valedictorian about it. Even the slow movement manages to be lovely and dreamy without being somber or particularly serious. No composer could charm like Mozart when he set out to do it, and in this concerto he has clearly set out to charm the socks off whatever audience he had in mind.

The concert will be at the orchestra’s new starting time of 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $47 and $42, and may be purchased through the Lobero box office online (click here) or call 805.963.0761.

Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor.

