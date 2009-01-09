Strickland Takes to Streets of Santa Barbara to Talk With Constituents

The newly elected 19th District senator also opens up about his views on energy and the economy.

Newly elected 19th District Republican Sen. Tony Strickland made a stop in Santa Barbara on Friday to find out what’s on the minds of South Coast residents.

Setting up a card table outside the Santa Barbara Museum of Art on State and Anapamu streets, the senator met and greeted dignitaries such as UCSB Chancellor Henry Yang as well as people on the street. He soon will set up office in downtown Santa Barbara.

The senator offered his view and strategy on what seems to be on everyone’s minds these days: the California budget.

“We’re under a serious threat of running out of cash here in California between the end of February and early March,” he said. The California budget is at an impasse while Democrats and Republicans wrangle over how to deal with a deficit that could soar to about $41 million by the end of 2010.

Meanwhile, on the street, state-funded programs are being cut or their funds frozen, and people are losing their jobs.

Judging from the alternatives Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger and legislators on both sides of the aisle have put out, there is something that can be done as the budget is hashed out.

“We have $7 billion in identical saving from all our plans,” he said. “I say put that out today, let’s get that savings done and put away. And then let’s pull up our sleeves.”

No one is going to get everything they want, Strickland said. But by moving ahead with the potential $7 billion in savings, some state-funded bonds will push through and fund infrastructure programs that could restore some jobs.

In addition, spending would need to be analyzed, and the state ought to look into selling off excess property, he said.

Speaking on the question of energy in California, Strickland reiterated his beliefs that the California economy can grow on green technology, even in these economically trying times.

“I think we need to be energy independent, and what we need to do is invest in renewable energy,” said Strickland, who is also the vice president of GreenWave Energy Solutions. By fast-tracking the permitting process and offering tax incentives for producers of renewable energy, it’s possible to create more manufacturing jobs in the state.

“Many of these companies have proven technology,” he said. And, contrary to the notion that moving to green energy is too expensive a transition at the moment, he said that venture capital and the private sector would be there to fund such a change, if the streamlined permitting process and the incentives were there to help.

“Many people don’t want to put venture capital into a project that might come on line in six or seven years,” he said.

As for fossil fuels, Strickland called oil a “band-aid” solution: necessary for the moment, but not part of the long-term solution.

Other issues he said are important to the lives of people on the South Coast include traffic, education and health care.

“The issues are not all that different in the different communities, other than (community-specific issues),” he said, “but we need to have our representatives in all levels of government working together to solve the problems that people have.”

