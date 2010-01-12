Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 9:36 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 

Brendan Huffman: Not Another ‘Take the BS Out of the BCS’ Rant!

College football doesn't need a complex playoff system, but it does need a more satisfying settling of who's No. 1

By Brendan Huffman | January 12, 2010 | 12:11 a.m.

Remember last year when incoming President Barack Obama said on national TV that he would like to use some of his political capital to push for a college football playoff system?

I don’t see the tea party activists holding him accountable to this promise, but perhaps they should, especially those who live in Boise, Idaho.

The only thing more complicated than the health-care reforms passed by the Senate and the House is the formula used to determine which top two football teams get to play for the Bowl Championship Series title game at the end of the season. In this case, the BCS system seems a little more transparent than the health-care reform process in Congress, but not by much.

On the topic of health-care reform, maybe if we fed the age, weight and physical condition of every American into the BCS computer, it would spit out a better health-care plan?

As most football fans know, the BCS is a scam that benefits a handful of bowl games at the expense of football programs that don’t compete in the right leagues and don’t get enough TV air time to impress the voters who play a role in the BCS ratings.

America doesn’t need a lengthy playoff system. Just take the existing BSC formulas and have the top four teams play one or two more games. This could take just two extra weeks, so the (sometimes misnamed) student-athletes won’t miss too much class.

Of course, exciting teams like Cincinnati would have been left out this year, but too bad. They should have played better teams during the regular season to get into the top four. Regardless, selecting the top four is twice as fair as picking just the top two. I’d love to see Boise State take on Alabama.

Speaking of Boise State, I don’t think there is any program in America that consistently competes at such a high level with fewer blue-chip recruits and sends more players to the NFL with a modestly paid coaching staff. As much as I hate Boise State’s blue Astroturf, I love the program. And I cannot identify a single player’s name at that school.

In the meantime, here is an idea for Obama: when he greets Alabama’s football team at the White House later this year: he should also invite Boise State’s team to play an informal game on the White House lawn. Maybe Michaele and Tareq Salahi could crash this game and serve as sideline reporters if they’re not starring in their own reality TV show. Regardless, Obama won’t carry Alabama in 2012, but Idaho, with its four electoral votes, could be in play.

On a side note, what I hate most about the BCS is the most overused cliché in all of sports talk radio, which is “you can’t spell BCS without BS!”

Brendan Huffman is a public affairs consultant in Los Angeles and the host of Off the Presses, an Internet talk-radio show broadcast on LATalkRadio.com.

