Deckers Outdoor Corp. Looking to Relocate Goleta Headquarters

Deckers Outdoor Corp. announced Monday that it will be looking to relocate its headquarters, currently in Goleta, to a new location in the greater Santa Barbara area in 2012.

“This is a great opportunity for Deckers to provide a better and more dynamic work environment for our current and future employees, while developing the Deckers’ portfolio of brands,” COO Zohar Ziv said. “A new facility would allow Deckers to address important issues such as growth, recruiting, amenities and corporate image.”

Deckers has retained consulting and brokerage real estate firm CresaPartners for the project.

“Our client’s objective is to evaluate all viable opportunities in the marketplace, inclusive of leasing, building-to-suit or purchasing an office building that addresses Deckers’ needs,” CresaPartners principal Carlo Brignardello said. “This is probably one of the best times for any company to be looking for a new facility as there are multiple opportunities in the marketplace and landlords are being much more competitive than a few years ago.”

— Jaime Eschette is a publicist.